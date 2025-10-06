Lithium Argentina To Release Third Quarter 2025 Results On November 10, 2025
The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 results on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 10:00am ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at
Webcast Details:
Event Title: Lithium Argentina Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call
Event Date: November 10, 2025
Start Time: 10:00am Eastern time (US and Canada)
Attendee URL:
ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA
Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.
