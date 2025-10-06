Find The Children Assists In The Recovery Of 65 Missing Children In 2025

EINPresswire/ -- Find the Children announced today that it has successfully assisted in the recovery of 65 missing children between January and August 2025. This achievement reflects the organization’s ongoing mission to protect children, support families in crisis, and work in collaboration with agencies dedicated to child safety.

A Milestone in Child Safety

Since its founding, Find the Children has been committed to helping locate and recover missing children, providing families with resources and support during some of the most difficult times of their lives. The recovery of 65 children so far this year underscores the impact of its programs, partnerships, and dedicated staff.

Family and Community Impact

Beyond recovery efforts, Find the Children provides parents with tools for prevention, education about child safety, and ongoing support once children return home. Each successful recovery is not only a story of resilience but also a reminder of the importance of awareness and advocacy in keeping children safe.

Powered by Donor Generosity

This milestone has been made possible in part through the generous support of donors participating in the Donation2Charity Vehicle Donation Program managed by Kars-R-Us, a Professional Fundraiser. By turning unused cars, trucks, and RVs into resources for nonprofits like Find the Children, these programs create funding that directly strengthen outreach, education, and recovery efforts.

Donors benefit from a hassle-free process that includes free pickup, paperwork, and tax-deductible receipts, while nonprofits receive vital funding to expand their mission.

Looking Ahead

“As an organization, our focus is always on the children and families we serve,” said a spokesperson for Find the Children. “These recoveries are the result of hard work, collaboration, and the belief that every child deserves to be safe and protected. We will continue to do everything we can to reunite families and prevent abductions before they occur.”

About Find the Children

Find the Children is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection, recovery, and welfare of missing and exploited children. Through collaboration with families, law enforcement, and community partners, the organization provides education, advocacy, and direct support to ensure the safety of children nationwide.

About Kars-R-Us and Donation2Charity

Kars-R-Us, a Professional Fundraiser, through its Donation2Charity program, provides donors across the United States with an easy and effective way to support nonprofits. By transforming unused vehicles into charitable resources, the program lowers barriers to giving while providing vital funding for organizations making a difference in their communities.