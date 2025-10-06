403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
90210 Enterprise Hosts Global Gathering To Honor Humanitarian Leadership And Inspire Transformation
EINPresswire/ -- World changemakers, humanitarian leaders, and cultural visionaries came together in Beverly Hills for an unforgettable evening of legacy, leadership, and global collaboration. The Elite Gathering, hosted by 90210 Enterprise and proudly sponsored by the Mompreneur Conversations® Show, was more than an event—it was a movement to honor service, inspire purpose, and spark new partnerships.
Honoring Humanitarian Leadership and Creative Legacy
The evening spotlighted extraordinary leaders who embody vision and service.
David Harrison Levi received the 90210 Enterprise Legacy Humanitarian Award, recognizing his decades of global advocacy. Known as the Honorary Mayor of Beverly Hills, a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for Breast Cancer Awareness Worldwide, and an International Chaplain, Levi has built a legacy rooted in compassion and consistency.
Rahlo Khalili was honored with the 90210 Enterprise Legacy Intuitive Artist, celebrating her rare artistry and spiritual depth as an intuitive visual artist whose creations bridge culture and consciousness.
A Keynote That Stirred the Soul
Transformational speaker and entrepreneur Lesley Nase delivered the keynote, “A Smile Speaks Volumes.” She shared her journey of turning adversity into purpose, from boldly embracing her childhood facial birthmark to creating the Soul Resonance Shift program, which has empowered women nationwide. Her message of resilience and authenticity moved the room.
Special Guests and Surprise Moments
The night’s energy soared with a violin performance by Lucero Diaz from the USC Upward Bound mentor program, introduced by Professor Alejandro Ruiz, reminding attendees of the power of education and mentorship.
A surprise appearance by Moe Rock, CEO of the Los Angeles Tribune, further underscored the event’s impact. Michele A. Wilson, co-host of the evening and a C-level executive of 90210 Enterprise, shared, “I always value the opportunity to support Moe Rock’s vision for media that uplifts and informs. This gathering reflected that mission beautifully.”
Claudiu Raymond, dear friend and ‘brother’ to Ashkan Tabibnia, added a further touch of transformation and connection when he shared more about Ashkan’s parents, which perfectly fit into the transformational message Lesley Nase had opened in the room.
90210 Enterprise: Building Bridges of Transformation
Led by CEO Ashkan Tabibnia and his team of Dr. Natalie Forest (President), Dr. Lester Bailey (CRO), Michele Wilson (CFO), and Lesley Nase (CRO), 90210 Enterprise is advancing initiatives across 12 strategic sectors—including real estate, finance, media, philanthropy, and awards programs. The Elite Gathering embodied these values of collaboration, legacy, and sustainable impact. “We’re not just creating events,” said Tabibnia. “We’re building bridges for transformation—uniting visionaries who are ready to serve with purpose, build with intention, and grow in community.”
Looking Ahead
The event closed with an open roundtable that sparked new collaborations and bold ideas for the future. As 90210 Enterprise and Mompreneur Conversations® prepare for upcoming summits, expos, and global initiatives, the Elite Gathering stands as a testament to what’s possible when leaders come together in unity.
"Leadership is not about titles—it’s about service, collaboration, and the courage to create change. The world is watching, and this is only the beginning."
Media Contact:
Dr. Natalie Forest, President 90210 Enterprise
Vice President for Media 90210 Enterprise
Former Vice President for the Los Angeles Tribune
Honoring Humanitarian Leadership and Creative Legacy
The evening spotlighted extraordinary leaders who embody vision and service.
David Harrison Levi received the 90210 Enterprise Legacy Humanitarian Award, recognizing his decades of global advocacy. Known as the Honorary Mayor of Beverly Hills, a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for Breast Cancer Awareness Worldwide, and an International Chaplain, Levi has built a legacy rooted in compassion and consistency.
Rahlo Khalili was honored with the 90210 Enterprise Legacy Intuitive Artist, celebrating her rare artistry and spiritual depth as an intuitive visual artist whose creations bridge culture and consciousness.
A Keynote That Stirred the Soul
Transformational speaker and entrepreneur Lesley Nase delivered the keynote, “A Smile Speaks Volumes.” She shared her journey of turning adversity into purpose, from boldly embracing her childhood facial birthmark to creating the Soul Resonance Shift program, which has empowered women nationwide. Her message of resilience and authenticity moved the room.
Special Guests and Surprise Moments
The night’s energy soared with a violin performance by Lucero Diaz from the USC Upward Bound mentor program, introduced by Professor Alejandro Ruiz, reminding attendees of the power of education and mentorship.
A surprise appearance by Moe Rock, CEO of the Los Angeles Tribune, further underscored the event’s impact. Michele A. Wilson, co-host of the evening and a C-level executive of 90210 Enterprise, shared, “I always value the opportunity to support Moe Rock’s vision for media that uplifts and informs. This gathering reflected that mission beautifully.”
Claudiu Raymond, dear friend and ‘brother’ to Ashkan Tabibnia, added a further touch of transformation and connection when he shared more about Ashkan’s parents, which perfectly fit into the transformational message Lesley Nase had opened in the room.
90210 Enterprise: Building Bridges of Transformation
Led by CEO Ashkan Tabibnia and his team of Dr. Natalie Forest (President), Dr. Lester Bailey (CRO), Michele Wilson (CFO), and Lesley Nase (CRO), 90210 Enterprise is advancing initiatives across 12 strategic sectors—including real estate, finance, media, philanthropy, and awards programs. The Elite Gathering embodied these values of collaboration, legacy, and sustainable impact. “We’re not just creating events,” said Tabibnia. “We’re building bridges for transformation—uniting visionaries who are ready to serve with purpose, build with intention, and grow in community.”
Looking Ahead
The event closed with an open roundtable that sparked new collaborations and bold ideas for the future. As 90210 Enterprise and Mompreneur Conversations® prepare for upcoming summits, expos, and global initiatives, the Elite Gathering stands as a testament to what’s possible when leaders come together in unity.
"Leadership is not about titles—it’s about service, collaboration, and the courage to create change. The world is watching, and this is only the beginning."
Media Contact:
Dr. Natalie Forest, President 90210 Enterprise
Vice President for Media 90210 Enterprise
Former Vice President for the Los Angeles Tribune
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment