Sotherly Hotels Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (the“Company”) announced that the Company will report financial results for the third quarter 2025 prior to the market opening on Thursday, November 13, 2025. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that same day, at which time management will discuss the Company's third quarter 2025 results. The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company's earnings release, which will be available via the Company's website at in the Investors section under Financial Information .

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 833-470-1428 (United States) and enter access code 102853. To participate in the webcast, visit the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at least 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after completion of the live call. To access the rebroadcast, dial 866-813-9403 and enter access code 914129.

About Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit .

