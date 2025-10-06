Amlan Sponsors Networking Experience At LPN Congress & Expo 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan is pleased to announce its participation in the 4th edition of the LPN Congress & Expo, taking place October 7–9, 2025 in Miami. This premier gathering for professionals in poultry production and animal nutrition across Latin America will serve as a focal point for innovation, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnership.

Amlan will proudly sponsor the coffee break on Wednesday, October 8, at 10:00 a.m. EST, offering attendees an opportunity to connect informally with Amlan experts and industry peers.

The LPN Congress & Expo brings together more than 3,000 attendees, including over 900 exhibitors, and decision-makers from more than 50 countries. Over three days, participants will engage in a comprehensive technical program with plenary sessions, workshops, and executive tracks, while exploring one of the largest exhibition spaces dedicated to poultry and animal nutrition.

“We're excited to join LPN Congress & Expo in Miami as a platform to engage directly with poultry and nutrition industry leaders,” said Heath Wessels, Vice President of Sales, The Americas, Amlan.“Sponsoring the Wednesday coffee break provides us with a relaxed setting to listen, learn, and connect with those shaping the future of the industry.”

Amlan's participation reflects its expanding role in Latin America's poultry and livestock industries, where the company continues to build strategic partnerships and deliver science-driven solutions that enhance animal health and producer profitability. With a portfolio of natural feed additives designed to optimize gut health and reduce pathogen challenges, Amlan is helping producers transition toward more sustainable, antibiotic-free production systems.

“This event enables us to share Amlan's latest research and practical solutions in enhanced gut health, and to collaborate on sustainable strategies that benefit producers' performance across Latin America,” added Dr. Robin Jarquin, Director of Sales, LATAM, Amlan.

At LPN, Amlan's team will showcase its natural, mineral-based feed additives that support animal health and productivity. They will share technical insights and field research on reducing reliance on antibiotics in livestock production while meeting with customers, distributors, and partners to strengthen relationships and explore new opportunities. Amlan will also participate in knowledge-sharing sessions and networking events that promote progress in the Latin American poultry and livestock industries.

The Amlan team looks forward to contributing to insightful dialogue, discovering emerging trends in poultry farming, and reinforcing its commitment to the Latin American nutrition community.

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Leveraging over 80 years of expertise in mineral science, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, doing business as"Amlan International," is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC).

Reagan Culbertson, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, B2B

