Belpointe OZ Announces That Leasing Has Begun At VIV In St. Petersburg, FL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Belpointe PREP, LLC (“Belpointe OZ,”“we,”“us,”“our” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: OZ), a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, today announced that leasing has officially begun at VIV, its premier mixed-use development in St. Petersburg, FL. VIV has received Temporary Certificates of Occupancy (“TCO”) for all units, paving the way for move-ins beginning in November 2025.

Momentum is already strong, with multiple leases signed and hundreds of prospective residents having already signed up for more information ahead of the leasing launch.

VIV is professionally managed by Bozzuto Group, a nationally recognized property management firm known for its award-winning service and premier residential communities.

The 269-unit development features thoughtfully designed residences, premium amenities, and ground-floor retail in one of Florida's most dynamic and fastest-growing cities.

“The launch of leasing at VIV marks an exciting milestone for Belpointe OZ and our investors,” said Brandon Lacoff, CEO of Belpointe OZ.“With TCOs secured for all units and move-ins beginning in November, we are thrilled to welcome residents to one of the most desirable new communities in downtown St. Petersburg.”

Located in the heart of downtown, VIV offers residents walkable access to fine dining, cultural attractions, and waterfront parks, with convenient connectivity to Tampa and the broader Tampa Bay region.

For additional information about VIV and leasing opportunities, please visit .

For more information about Belpointe OZ and its portfolio of Qualified Opportunity Zone investments, please visit .

About VIV

VIV is a premier mixed-use development located in the vibrant downtown area of St. Petersburg, Florida. Designed with modern living in mind, VIV will offer an exceptional collection of residential units, state-of-the-art amenities, and retail spaces that bring convenience and community to the doorstep of every resident. Perfectly situated near world-class dining, entertainment, and cultural attractions, VIV offers a lifestyle of comfort, convenience, and connection in one of Florida's most desirable urban environments.

About Belpointe OZ

Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, listed on NYSE American under the symbol“OZ.” To date, Belpointe OZ has over 2,500 units in its development pipeline throughout four cities, representing an approximate total project cost of over $1.3 billion.

Belpointe OZ has filed a registration statements (including a combined prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offer and sale of up to an aggregate of $750,000,000 of Class A units representing limited liability interests in Belpointe OZ (the“Class A units”). Before you invest, you should read Belpointe OZ's most recent prospectus and the other documents that it has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Belpointe OZ and the offering. Investing in Belpointe OZ's Class A units involves a high degree of risk, including a complete loss of investment. Prior to making an investment decision, you should carefully consider Belpointe OZ's investment objectives and strategy, risk factors, fees and expenses and any tax consequences that may results from an investment in Belpointe OZ's Class A units. To view Belpointe OZ's most recent prospectus containing this and other important information visit sec or . Alternatively, you may request Belpointe OZ send you the prospectus by calling (203) 883-1944 or emailing IR@ belpointeoz .com . Read the prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release (this“Press Release”) contains express or implied“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to qualify for the“safe harbor” from liability established by those sections. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to us, and only speak as of the date of this Press Release. All statements other than statements of historical fact, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“expect,”“objective,”“projection,”“forecast,”“goal,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“effort,”“target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control, including factors described in our filings with the SEC, such as those detailed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We cannot provide you with assurance that any of the assumptions upon which our forward-looking statements are based will prove to be correct. Should one or more risks materialize, or should our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and you are therefore cautioned against placing undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, including federal securities laws, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, actual results, revised expectations or otherwise We further expressly disclaim any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this Press Release.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Cody H. Laidlaw

Belpointe PREP, LLC

255 Glenville Road

Greenwich, Connecticut 06831

...

203-883-1944