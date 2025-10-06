Earlybirds Unveils Award-Winning Defense Innovation Platform At AUSA 2025, Accelerating Capability Development Across Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force And Marine Corps Under Trump Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA October 06, 2025 - -

EarlyBirds , a global leader in open innovation and industrial intelligence, is proud to announce the exhibition of its award-winning Defense Innovation Platform at AUSA 2025 in Washington, D.C. The company's participation comes at a time of strategic reorientation across the United States defense establishment under President Trump's renewed administration. With growing emphasis on mission acceleration, industrial base revitalization, and warfighter readiness, EarlyBirds is positioned as a pivotal enabler of capability adoption across the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Marine Corps.





The company was recently named Global Open Innovation Platform of the Year 2026 by the prestigious Global 100 Awards-its third win following previous recognitions in 2023 and 2024. This international honor underscores EarlyBirds' consistent role in enabling faster and more strategic adoption of dual-use and asymmetric technologies by aligning real-world operational needs with global innovation ecosystems. As defense and national security institutions face the mounting challenge of integrating disruptive technologies at speed, EarlyBirds offers a mission-aligned system to bridge emerging capability gaps with ready-now solutions.

The Trump administration has signaled a decisive return to defense-led industrial strength and technological dominance. Priorities include rebuilding the U.S. defense industrial base, enhancing strategic deterrence, and accelerating military modernization through rapid prototyping, multi-domain integration, and dual-use innovation. In this environment, legacy acquisition models face increasing scrutiny, while flexible, scalable alternatives-like those powered by EarlyBirds-are rising to prominence.

Operating across the U.S., Australia, and the U.K., EarlyBirds enables public and private sector organizations to embed continuous innovation into daily operations. Through its platform, EarlyBirds connects nearly 10 innovative companies every day to early adopter customers-including government agencies, system integrators, and large enterprise buyers. These engagements are designed to deliver measurable outcomes: funded trials, research collaborations, strategic partnerships, commercial deployments, and, where appropriate, investment or acquisition.

At AUSA 2025, EarlyBirds is demonstrating how its platform supports U.S. Army and broader DoD missions across core domains such as artificial intelligence, cyber operations, space-based ISR, C-UAS, quantum sensing, hypersonics, clean energy, advanced logistics, resilient supply chains, and more. In a defense environment where speed-to-field can determine operational advantage, EarlyBirds helps organizations cut through the noise and identify mature, vetted solutions that are mission-relevant and deployment-ready.

The platform's tools include the Capability Finder, Innovation Pipeline, Innovation Projects, and Ecosystem Maps-enabling users to identify gaps, scout global industrial capabilities, evaluate and curate solutions, and adopt technologies within defined mission contexts. This structured innovation system replaces ad hoc pilot programs and passive sourcing models with a repeatable and scalable process designed for dynamic defense environments.

In support of defense modernization and mission readiness, EarlyBirds also offers specialized Challenger Programs-targeted innovation sprints that engage curated cohorts of innovators to address specific technical or operational challenges in as little as two to ten weeks. These closed challenges are ideal for discreet problem sets and procurement-oriented outcomes, enabling military programs to test, validate, and transition solutions in accelerated cycles. The Challenger approach has gained traction with U.S. and allied partners seeking to stay ahead of threat evolution and technological disruption.

Over the past year, EarlyBirds has facilitated more than 3,000 qualified introductions between innovators and early adopters, representing a diverse cross-section of the global technology landscape. These include startups, scaleups, and mature companies operating in defense-adjacent and dual-use sectors, many of which are outside traditional government supplier networks. This diverse sourcing capability provides defense customers with an expanded solution set-and more opportunities to shape next-generation capabilities in alignment with evolving mission profiles.

EarlyBirds has also developed domain-specific Ecosystem Maps that monitor thousands of organizations, technologies, investments, research activities, and news events in near real time. These maps are currently being used by defense, national security, and enterprise customers to gain holistic visibility into fast-moving domains such as directed energy, advanced propulsion, quantum systems, AI/ML, robotics, and more. For defense planners and technology scouts, these maps serve as an always-on intelligence layer that informs acquisition planning, R&D strategy, capability integration, and risk mitigation.

Kris Poria, Co-Founder and CEO of EarlyBirds, said the AUSA platform is the ideal forum to engage with defense leaders seeking to operationalize innovation at scale. "We are entering a new era of defense strategy, one where readiness is defined not just by assets but by agility," he said. "EarlyBirds is honored to support the U.S. defense community in achieving that agility by making innovation accessible, actionable, and aligned to mission objectives. We're proud to be part of the solution that enables faster, smarter decisions in the face of global uncertainty."

Jeff Penrose, Co-Founder and COO, emphasized the practical impact of EarlyBirds' approach. "Innovation should not be a gamble-it should be a system," he said. "Our platform offers that system. We've created a way for defense organizations to plug into the global innovation ecosystem and receive tailored, results-driven insights that translate into real capability advantage. Whether supporting the Army's modernization priorities, the Navy's strategic deterrence goals, or the Space Force's pursuit of domain awareness, EarlyBirds brings the speed and precision needed to win."

As the Department of Defense accelerates toward a future defined by speed, lethality, and resilience, platforms like EarlyBirds represent a new model for defense innovation-one that complements traditional R&D and procurement pipelines with agile, intelligence-led capability discovery. By surfacing what's ready now and matching it with operational needs, EarlyBirds is helping defense leaders outpace threats, strengthen supply chains, and build adaptable, forward-leaning forces.

At AUSA 2025, EarlyBirds invites military leaders, acquisition officers, integrators, and industry partners to visit its booth to experience firsthand how the platform is redefining innovation execution for defense. The company will offer live demonstrations, customer case studies, and opportunity discussions throughout the event.

EarlyBirds remains committed to its mission of connecting the right problems to the right solutions-at the right time. As global challenges evolve and technological possibilities expand, EarlyBirds provides the bridge that turns potential into performance.

