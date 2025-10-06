Crinetics Pharmaceuticals To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 6, 2025
|Conference Call & Webcast
|Thursday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET
|Domestic:
|1 833-470-1428
|International:
|1 646-844-6383
|Access Code:
|166837
Webcast: Participants can use the dial-in numbers above OR access the live webcast via a direct link (HERE ) or by visiting the Events section of the Crinetics website. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants connect at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors through science rooted in patient needs. Crinetics is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapies, with a core expertise in targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) with small molecules that have specifically tailored pharmacology and properties.
Crinetics' lead product, PALSONIFYTM (paltusotine), is the first once-daily, oral treatment approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of adults with acromegaly who had an inadequate response to surgery and/or for whom surgery is not an option. Paltusotine is also in clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics' deep pipeline of 10+ disclosed programs includes late-stage investigational candidate atumelnant, which is currently in late-stage development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing's syndrome. Additional discovery programs address a variety of endocrine conditions such as neuroendocrine tumors, Graves' disease (including Graves' hyperthyroidism and Graves' orbitopathy, or thyroid eye disease), polycystic kidney disease, hyperparathyroidism, diabetes, obesity, and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.
Investors:
Gayathri Diwakar
Head of Investor Relations
...
(858) 345-6340
Media:
Natalie Badillo
Head of Corporate Communications
...
(858) 345-6075
