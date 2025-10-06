North Parkers Pitch In For Second Annual Service Day
NPU students, faculty, and staff met on campus in the morning amid a torrential downpour. Despite the rain, however, volunteers eagerly headed to their designated volunteer sites, said Andrea Spicer, NPU's coordinator for local service outreach.
This year's participating organizations included World Relief, Concordia Place, the Friendship Center, and Jesus People EEC.
“This day provides a way to put into practice our value of living lives of service,” Spicer said.“Witnessing hundreds of people connect and work alongside our neighbors was a meaningful expression of North Park showing up in ways that impacted everyone involved.
Service Day was an all-day affair featuring breakfast in the morning and an after-party on campus with food and games.
NPU's University Ministries designed the event to create and further a culture of service among North Parkers, expose students to organizations doing great work around the city, and strengthen alumni and student engagement with the university's mission and values. It also serves as a tangible way for the NPU community to love its neighbors, Spicer said.
North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st-century America. Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .CONTACT: Ellen Almer North Park University 312-543-8505 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment