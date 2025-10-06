Clarion Partners Announces Acquisition Of Sancerre At Atlee Station And Partnership With Experience Senior Living

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Clarion Partners, a leading real estate investment manager, announced the acquisition of Sancerre at Atlee Station from NexCore Group and its wholly owned subsidiary Experience Senior Living (ESL) and its Sancerre brand. As part of the transaction, Clarion has created a strategic partnership with Experience Senior Living which will continue to manage and operate the community, ensuring continuity for residents, families, and team members.

“Senior Housing is a high conviction strategy for Clarion; as such, we are thrilled to enter into this relationship with NexCore and Experience Senior Living through the acquisition of a Class A community in a market with strong fundamentals,” said Clarion Partners Head of Healthcare Julie Robinson.“We could not be more excited to work with this team, who we view as a leader in the sector, creating amazing living environments for seniors and expanding the workforce in their local markets.”

Atlee Station, located in Mechanicsville, VA, embodies a modern vision of senior living. Sancerre communities are designed to deliver hospitality-driven environments with well-appointed amenities, curated programming, and personalized services. Each Sancerre community reflects ESL's commitment to creating places where older adults can live with purpose, connection, and comfort. Sancerre Atlee Station opened its doors in September 2023 and due to strong community positioning and market fundamentals, experienced a rapid lease-up, reaching 90% occupancy by October 2024. Sancerre Atlee Station distinguishes itself within the Richmond market through meaningfully larger unit sizes and an expansive suite of amenities that elevate the resident experience.

“ESL is thrilled to partner with Clarion and continue operating this vibrant community, which we designed, built and operated from its inception,” said Phill Barklow, President of Experience Senior Living.“Our team remains deeply committed to ensuring continuity for residents and families while maintaining the elevated hospitality-driven experience that sets Sancerre apart.”

The sale was facilitated by BWE Investment Sales, an affiliate of BWE, a national commercial and multifamily mortgage banking company. Charley Bissell, Senior Vice President at BWE Investment Sales, Tony Hong, Vice President and Ryan Stoll, National Director of Seniors Housing and Care at BWE, exclusively represented the seller, NexCore Group and Experience Senior Living (ESL), in a highly competitive marketing process. The transaction represents the first senior housing acquisition for Clarion Partners, a leading real estate investment manager.

“This transaction highlights the strength of the Richmond market and the development and operational execution capabilities of both NexCore and ESL,” said Bissell.“Sancerre Atlee Station's performance and high-quality design positioned it as one of the most compelling opportunities in the region, and we're proud to have helped bring a new institutional investor into the seniors housing space.”

ABOUT CLARION PARTNERS, LLC

Clarion Partners, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser with FCA-authorized and FINRA member affiliates, has been a leading U.S. real estate investment manager for more than 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the Firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With over $73 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to approximately 500 institutional investors across the globe. Clarion Partners is an independently operated specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton. More information about the firm is available at .

About Experience Senior Living

Founded in 2021, Experience Senior Living (ESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NexCore Group, is a Denver-based, full-service operator of independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the United States. Their mission is to reimagine aging by delivering hospitality‐driven, wellness‐focused environments that honor residents' individual stories and aspirations. From concept through construction, ESL collaborates with leading architects and design professionals to create vibrant places where anyone would love to live. Experience Senior Living has 19 communities open or under development, led by esteemed industry veterans, Phill Barklow and Hunter MacLeod. Sancerre is one of four curated brands under the ESL residence collections, alongside The Reserve, The Gallery, The Crossings. Learn more at ExperienceSRLiving.

About BWE Investment Sales

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, BWE Investment Sales focuses on representing buyers and sellers in the sale of commercial real estate properties across the country. With over five decades of collective experience the team has prolific experience within the housing sector including market rate multi-family housing, affordable housing, manufactured housing, and seniors housing. BWE Investment Sales is an affiliate of BWE. BWE is a national, full-service commercial and multifamily mortgage banking company committed to elevating real estate financing. Putting clients' goals first, our experienced and trusted advisors offer comprehensive capital solutions by combining enduring debt and equity relationships with unparalleled local market insights across our 40+ offices and national servicing platform. Explore more about BWE at .





CONTACT: Natalie Evertson Clarion Partners ... 2128832500