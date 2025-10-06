Registration Opens For The Fleet Event Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAFA 2026 Institute & Expo Heads to Cleveland, Ohio April 13-15

Edison, N.J., United States, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, is pleased to announce registration and housing are now open for its 2026 Institute & Expo (I&E) . The premier fleet management event will take place April 13-15, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Attendees can now register and book their hotel accommodations at nafainstitute .

NAFA's 2026 I&E will bring together thousands of fleet professionals from corporate, government, public safety, utility and education fleets to build connections and collaboration. This year's theme,“Amplify Your Drive,” highlights the event's goal of boosting the innovation, sustainability and safety that drive the dynamic fleet management industry.

“NAFA's Institute & Expo is the premier fleet management event each year, offering unparalleled access to industry leaders, valuable opportunities for professional development and networking, and plenty of time to explore the latest products and technologies in fleet management,” said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of NAFA.

Maria Neve, NAFA Board President, added,“NAFA is excited to welcome attendees to Cleveland for I&E 2026, where fleet professionals will hear industry insights and discover the critical tools and best practices they need to drive the success of their organizations.”

The I&E 2026 agenda is packed with three days of opportunities for fleet professionals to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving industry. This year's event will feature more than 40 educational sessions covering a wide range of topics, including Emerging Technologies, Law Enforcement, Leadership, New to Fleet, Operations Management, Safety, Strategy, Sustainability and more. Attendees will also have the chance to engage in captivating keynote sessions, engage with leading OEMs for industry updates, connect with peers, discover the latest fleet innovations, and participate in hands-on learning experiences.

For the first time at I&E, the Conference of Automotive Remarketing (CAR) will be co-located at the event. This means attendees at I&E and CAR can explore the other conference for a two-in-one experience. For over 30 years, CAR has led the remarketing industry by bringing together diverse professionals for networking and educational programs.

Key highlights of I&E 2026 include:



Exhibit Hall: Discover the latest in fleet products and solutions from more than 200 exhibitors, showcasing innovations that can propel fleet operations forward.

Test the Technology Driving Tomorrow : Attendees will be able to interact with the latest vehicles through immersive experiences. The Outdoor Ride & Drive returns for its third year and will take place on Monday, April 13.

NAFA's fourth annual Innovations Showcase : An interactive zone in the Exhibit Hall where attendees can explore cutting-edge products and vote for the People's Choice award.

Pre-Conference Events : Workshop-style education offers deep dives into fleet management's most pressing topics: Sustainable Fleet Management and Asset Management.

Technician Training Program : A specialized program for technicians and service professionals.

CAFM Live : A live instruction program running April 12-15, designed to help fleet professionals accelerate their progress toward becoming Certified Automotive Fleet Managers (CAFM). Crowning of the 100 Best Fleets in the Americas : Celebrating industry excellence and leadership, the top-performing public and commercial fleet operations, as well as the Fleet Professional and Fleet Technician of the Year, will be named.

These features, combined with extensive networking opportunities and the industry's largest Exhibit Hall, make I&E 2026 an essential event for fleet professionals.

View the I&E preliminary program . Early bird registration is available through February 6, 2026. More information on the lineup of educational sessions and speakers will be released leading up to the event.

Prospective exhibitors are encouraged to secure their space early to ensure prime placement in the Exhibit Hall. For more information about reserving an exhibit booth, please visit NAFA's website . Sponsorship opportunities can be secured here .

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

CONTACT: Roger Hughlett Onwrd & Upwrd ... 571.289.5282