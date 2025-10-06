MOH Stockholders: Robbins LLP Reminds Molina Healthcare, Inc. Stockholders Of The Class Action Lawsuit

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Mislead Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning the Company's“medical cost trend assumptions;” (2) that Molina was experiencing a“dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend;” (3) that Molina's near term growth was dependent on a lack of“utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services;” and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Molina's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.

Plaintiff alleges that on July 23, 2025, Molina issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and further slashing the Company's full-year 2025 earnings guidance given just weeks prior. The press release revealed, in part, that the Company's“GAAP net income was $4.75 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 8% year over year;” and it“now expects its full year 2025 adjusted earnings to be no less than $19.00 per diluted share.” This represented another 13.6% cut to guidance of earnings per share at the midpoint, from the cut to guidance announced less than two weeks earlier. The Company also cut its guidance for its full year 2025 GAAP net income 27% to $912 million. The Company attributed its results a full year outlook to a“challenging medical cost trend environment,” including mere“utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services.” The Company alleged its guidance cut also reflected“new information gained in the quarterly closing process.” On this news, Molina's stock price fell $32.03, or 16.84%, to close at $158.22 per share on July 24, 2025.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP : A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LL have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Molina Healthcare, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.