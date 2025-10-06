[Latest] Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size/Share Worth USD 7178.98 Billion By 2034 At A 9.26% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2957.67 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3231.55 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 7178.98 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.26% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Enbridge Inc., Gazprom, TransCanada Pipelines Limited, Kinder Morgan, Pembina Gas Infrastructure, Saipem, Enagás S.A., Bechtel Corporation, Assam Gas Company Ltd., McDermott and others. Austin, TX, USA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size, Trends and Insights By Operation (Gathering Pipeline, Transmission Pipeline, Distribution Pipeline), By Application (Compressor Station, Metering Station), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=f8aad193-823b-405a-92e9-22b05ff6e9f6&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" globenewswire/Resource/Download/f8aad193-823b-405a-92e9-22b05ff6e9f6/global-gas-pipeline-infrastructure-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion) .png" width="668" />

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2957.67 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3231.55 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7178.98 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.26% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market @ Overview As per the industry experts at CMI, the global gas pipeline infrastructure market will witness a stellar CAGR between 2025 and 2034. This could be attributed to the rise in regulatory pressures for infrastructure expansion or replacement, notable investments from companies such as GAIL in India, and the integration of digital technologies such as IoT and AI for operational efficiency. At the same time, challenges such as fluctuating tax policies could resist growth. North America leads from the front with sizable development in infrastructure with a robust focus on the production of natural gas. Key Trends & Drivers Shift to Natural Gas to Spell Growth: Rise in environmental concerns along with desire for minimal carbon footprints are accelerating the shift to natural gas from oil, thereby raising demand for pipeline infrastructure. Governments as well as corporations are increasingly investing in pipeline networks for ensuring energy supply security and meeting the increased energy demands from consumers and industries. Request a Customized Copy of the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Report @ Call for Network Replacement/Expansion to Catalyze Growth: Continual investments are being reported regarding expansion of existing networks for reaching out to more industrial hubs and consumers and also for replacing the older pipelines for addressing higher efficiency and safety standards. Moreover, exploitation and exploration of shale gas reserves are bolstering the market by creating a need for novel infrastructure for the transportation of these resources. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3231.55 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 7178.98 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 2957.67 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.26% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Operation, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Gas pipelines are important for energy transition at the global level, wherein support is extended to natural gas as a transitional fuel, i.e., toward renewables. Natural gas paves the way for higher efficiency with a minimal carbon footprint as compared to the other fossil fuels, thereby driving its demand in the power generation sectors. Furthermore, the ongoing shift to natural gas, particularly for the generation of electricity, is creating a sustained demand for expanded and new pipeline networks.

Weaknesses: Construction as well as maintenance of pipeline infrastructure needs significant capital investments, thereby presenting a major monetary hurdle. We cannot ignore the fact that natural gas extraction and transportation could potentially result in leaks. Additionally, adhering to evolving regulatory frameworks could be challenging.

Opportunities: Speedy urbanization in the Asia Pacific is bound to create ample opportunities to expand gas pipeline infrastructure . Conducive government policies that support energy security with cleaner energy initiatives are capable of providing a notable boost to the development of infrastructure.

Threats: Declining costs of renewable energy resources like wind and solar do pose a long-term threat to demand for gas and, in turn, pipeline infrastructure. Fluctuations in prices and supply of natural gas could impact the investment decisions. The stability of the market could be at stake in such scenarios.

Regional Perspective

The gas pipeline infrastructure market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

North America holds over 50% of the market share, and we expect the status quo to persist throughout the forecast period. Shale gas revolution is one of the major drivers, especially in the U.S., wherein Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford, and the Permian Basin have witnessed the transformation of the natural gas landscape. Projects such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) and the Permian Highway Pipeline are significant for connecting gas-rich regions to markets. MVP alone has been designed to transport close to 2.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas every single day to southern Virginia from West Virginia.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific's speedy industrialization, especially in Southeast Asian economies, India, and China, has created an irrevocable demand for natural gas as one of the cleanest alternatives to coal for industrial processes and power generation. This has actually helped in unleashing massive investments in the pipeline infrastructure for ensuring reliable transportation of gas from manufacturing sites to consumption centers.

Instances of the major infrastructure projects include China's West-to-East Gas Pipeline network spanning more than 8,800 kilometers. It does connect the gas-rich Xinjiang region to the eastern provinces. On the similar grounds, India's national gas grid expansion plan aims to add more than 15,000 kilometers of pipeline infrastructure for increasing gas accessibility across India.

Europe

Environmental policies of Europe, coupled with the role of natural gas as a transition fuel are significantly influencing the development of gas infrastructure. Many economies, as a part of the European Green Deal, are into upgradingtheir existing pipeline infrastructure for making it hydrogen-ready, thereby anticipating future transition in this regard. On this ground, the European Hydrogen Backbone initiative does aim at the repurposing of existing gas infrastructure for hydrogen transport, with companies such as Enagás S.A. and Gasuine leading the retrofit projects. The Netherlands is at the forefront herein.

LAMEA

LAMEA does hold substantial reserves of natural gas, thereby rendering it an epicenter of infrastructure development for exploiting such resources domestically and also for export markets. The industries and governments are also shifting in the direction of lower-carbo fuels such as natural gas for reducing emissions, which is a catalyst to the expansion of pipelines.

Central America

Central America is set to benefit from the expansion of gas pipelines from Mexico, which aims to enhance energy security and promote economic development. The potential project for bringing Mexican natural gas to Central America is under discussion. Advancement on its part depends on completion of the major pipelines within Mexico.

List of the prominent players in the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market:

List of the prominent players in the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market :



Enbridge Inc.

Gazprom

TransCanada Pipelines Limited

Kinder Morgan

Pembina Gas Infrastructure

Saipem

Enagás S.A.

Bechtel Corporation

Assam Gas Company Ltd.

McDermott Others

The Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market is segmented as follows:

By Operation

By Operation



Gathering Pipeline

Transmission Pipeline Distribution Pipeline

By Application



Compressor Station Metering Station

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

