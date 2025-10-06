403
Venezuela Warns Of Alleged Bomb Plot Against U.S. Embassy In Caracas
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's National Assembly president, Jorge Rodríguez-who serves as the government's chief negotiator with the United States-said on Sunday that Caracas has warned Washington about an alleged“false-flag” plan to plant explosives at the U.S. Embassy compound in the capital.
In a message shared on his official channels, Rodríguez said authorities alerted the United States through three separate contacts and also notified a European embassy to help convey the warning.
He alleged that“extremist sectors of the local right” were behind the purported plot. Local media reported a reinforced security presence around the diplomatic compound following the announcement.
No suspects were publicly identified and no physical evidence was presented alongside the claim. As of publication, there was no public response from U.S. authorities.
The embassy compound-vacated when Venezuela severed diplomatic relations with the United States in 2019-remains a high-profile site in Caracas even without regular consular services.
Alleged Embassy Plot Heightens Venezuela-U.S. Tensions
The warning underscores how brittle the landscape remains between the two countries. Even in the absence of formal ties, any credible threat to a major foreign mission would carry obvious public-safety implications and could quickly worsen already tense relations.
It would also prompt heightened security operations in parts of the city where diplomatic facilities are clustered, affecting residents and commuters.
Why this matters: If substantiated, an attempt to bomb an embassy would be a grave act of terrorism, with immediate risks to people nearby and broader consequences for regional stability.
Even without publicly presented evidence, such an allegation can shape security posture, fuel political polarization, and influence how international partners engage with Venezuela.
What to watch: clear, on-the-record statements from U.S. officials; any investigative updates from Venezuelan authorities that include names, arrests, or seized materials; and independent reporting that corroborates-or contradicts-the government's account.
