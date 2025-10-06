403
When The Wire Runs Thin: Mexico's Remittance Lifeline Tightens For A Fifth Month
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's most reliable safety net-money wired home by migrants-has narrowed for five straight months. In August, remittances totaled $5.578 billion, down 8.3% from a year earlier.
Through the first eight months of 2025, families received $40.467 billion, 5.9% less than the same period in 2024. Behind those big numbers are small transfers: 13.9 million payments in August averaging about $402, almost all sent electronically.
Why the slowdown? Most of Mexico 's remittances come from the United States, so shifts in migrant hiring, hours, and enforcement show up quickly in Mexican kitchens.
If construction and service jobs offer fewer shifts-or if crossing and working get riskier-migrants send less, less often.
Currency swings add another pinch: in August each dollar bought roughly 18.6 pesos on average, meaning the same $300 transfer stretches differently from month to month.
The impact is uneven. States such as Michoacán, Guanajuato, and Jalisco historically receive the largest shares, and in parts of the south remittances make up a notable slice of local output.
Slower Remittances Squeeze Mexican Households
For those communities, these funds are not a bonus; they are the rent, the school uniform, the clinic visit, and the week's groceries. When flows thin, families cut back, and neighborhood shops, bus routes, and street markets feel it soon after.
There is a bigger story here for readers outside Mexico. This corridor is among the world's largest and acts like a real -time readout of migrant income and confidence.
A sustained dip can signal softer demand for low-wage labor in the U.S., tighter rules that raise the cost or risk of working, or both.
It also matters for Mexico's macro picture: remittances sit in the mid-single digits as a share of GDP and help stabilize consumption in towns far from major industrial hubs.
Unless U.S. job prospects for migrants improve or the peso moves in a way that boosts purchasing power, the squeeze on household budgets is likely to persist-and with it, a quieter slowdown across the small businesses that depend on every incoming wire.
