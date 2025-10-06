403
Brazil Taps Vaca Muerta: Petrobras Opens Tri-Nation Gas Corridor
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's state-controlled Petrobras has taken a small but telling step that could reshape how the Southern Cone keeps its factories running.
On October 3, in partnership with Pluspetrol, the company imported a pilot batch of natural gas from Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale-100,000 cubic meters (about 3.5 million cubic feet)-by pipeline from Argentina into Bolivia and then on to Brazil.
The deal is“interruptible,” but allows imports up to 2 million cubic meters a day (roughly 70 million cubic feet) when the economics line up.
The story behind the story is about three neighbors realigning their energy roles. Argentina has rapidly expanded output from Vaca Muerta, one of the world's largest shale reserves.
Bolivia, once a key supplier to the region, is producing less than in past years but owns the pipelines that connect everyone. Brazil, meanwhile, needs reliable gas beyond its own offshore associated gas and pricey liquefied natural gas cargoes.
Linking the three through existing pipes gives Brazil another lever to steady prices and keep power plants and industry supplied. There's also a strategic angle for Petrobras .
Argentina-Brazil Gas Trials Signal Growing Regional Energy Link
The company already has a foothold in Neuquén through its local subsidiary, which holds a 33.6 percent, non-operated stake in the Río Neuquén field.
Earlier this year, other firms used the same corridor on trial runs, suggesting an emerging market rather than a one-off stunt. Still,“interruptible” matters: flows can pause during Argentina's winter or when local demand surges.
What to watch next is capacity and timing. If Argentina keeps expanding its northbound takeaway and Brazil opens more entry points in the south, these pilot volumes could scale into a regular stream, offering Brazilian industries-from ceramics and glass to fertilizers and power generation-more bargaining power and less volatility.
Why this matters: it's a practical, near-term way to make regional energy cheaper and more dependable using pipelines that already exist. That helps jobs and growth-and it does so by aligning neighbors' interests rather than relying only on distant LNG ships.
All figures and claims in this piece are drawn from Petrobras and partner announcements and industry disclosures current as of October 6, 2025; nothing here is invented or speculative.
