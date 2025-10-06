Thakur Anoop Singh Talks About Bollywood Journey From Mahabharat's Dhritarashtra To Cybercrime Thriller Lead

Thakur Anoop Singh's acting journey even reaches this point where he has performed the role of the blind king Dhritarashtra in the grand epic TV series Mahabharat to even being the lead in the cybercrime thriller Controll. The star actor shared his entire experience regarding the journey and the challenges faced and prepared for fulfilling the diverse character roles in exclusive one-on-one interviews.

Thakur Anoop Singh Talks About Bollywood Journey

Singh plays Major Abhimanyu Shastri-an army officer-doing a lot of-work on a complicated case of cybercrime in the film CONTROLL. The film revolves around the effects of digital frauds on people's life and society as a whole. In keeping with the portrayal of a military officer, Singh undertook very rigorous physical exercises and was quite disciplined in his routine to capture and translate into his body the mannerisms and precision necessary for the character. As a result, he also studied real-life army men to convincingly lend credence to the role.

From Mythology, into the Now with Thrills

Transitioning from mythological characters into modern-day protagonists requires a complete change of technique. According to Singh, while Abhimanyu represented modernity, Dhritarashtra was steeped in ancient customs. Thus, he could expand his repertoire as an actor and demonstrate his ability to handle different genres.

The Key to His Success Is Discipline

He is very disciplined and dedicated to his work, which he believes has brought him success. The journey from being a pilot, building muscle to become an actor, is adapted towards hard work. Stay simple and continue to improve instead of overthinking into the type of roles or genres he is part of, says Singh.

The Following Projects

In the future, Singh will also be seen gracing the big screen in action flick Romeo S3. He will be seen as DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat, an officer dedicated to taking down a dangerous drug cartel. The movie features high-octane action, drama, and thrills, which will also reinforce Singh's fitness struggle with more physically demanding and emotionally layered roles.