Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Scott Bessent Expected To Keep IRS Commissioner Role With Frank Bisignano As CEO: Report

2025-10-06 03:18:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is reportedly set to remain in his role as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), while a new official will be named as his top deputy.

Sources familiar with the matter told CNBC that despite the IRS role initially being intended as temporary, President Donald Trump has decided he wants Bessent to continue leading the organization. 

The report stated that Bessent is expected to announce Frank Bisignano as the CEO of the IRS, a newly created position. Bisignano currently serves as commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

U.S. equities traded higher during pre-market trading on Monday. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.27%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.79% higher. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: BNB Hits All-Time High, Leads Altcoin Rally After Bitcoin's Weekend Surge Lifts Crypto Market To Record

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

