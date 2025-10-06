Scott Bessent Expected To Keep IRS Commissioner Role With Frank Bisignano As CEO: Report
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is reportedly set to remain in his role as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), while a new official will be named as his top deputy.
Sources familiar with the matter told CNBC that despite the IRS role initially being intended as temporary, President Donald Trump has decided he wants Bessent to continue leading the organization.
The report stated that Bessent is expected to announce Frank Bisignano as the CEO of the IRS, a newly created position. Bisignano currently serves as commissioner of the Social Security Administration.
U.S. equities traded higher during pre-market trading on Monday. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.27%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.79% higher.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: BNB Hits All-Time High, Leads Altcoin Rally After Bitcoin's Weekend Surge Lifts Crypto Market To Record
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment