Spruce Biosciences Stock More Than Quadruples After Breakthrough Therapy Designation To Therapy For Rare And Fatal Genetic Disease
Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) on Monday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT) for the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B.
Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB) is a rare, inherited lysosomal storage disease caused by a deficiency in the enzyme alpha-N-acetylglucosaminidase, leading to the accumulation of heparan sulfate in cells, particularly neurons. It causes progressive neurological symptoms like cognitive and developmental impairment, hyperactivity with aggressive and destructive behavior, delayed speech, hearing loss, and motor skill deficits.
Tralesinidase Alfa Enzyme Replacement Therapy is intended as an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of patients with MPS IIIB. The Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the development and regulatory review of promising therapies for serious or life-threatening conditions. It enables intensive FDA guidance and eligibility for rolling submission and priority review.
Shares of SPRB traded 305% higher at the time of writing.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment