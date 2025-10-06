Nvidia Stock Gets A Price Target Hike From Goldman On Strategic Investments In Openai, Other Companies: Report

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider reportedly raised the price target on Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) stock, stating that the AI bellwether's strategic investments and partnerships with companies like OpenAI will drive the stock further upward.

According to a CNBC report, Schneider hiked the price target on Nvidia stock to $210 from $200, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. The new price target implies a potential upside of nearly 12% from Friday's closing price of $187.62.

Nvidia's shares were down 1.36% in Monday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'neutral' territory.

Schneider sees strong growth potential for Nvidia from both core customers and non-traditional buyers, according to the report. He added that the AI giant's 2026 estimates could experience a“significant upside” due to these partnerships.“We expect near-term strength in Nvidia's fundamentals driven by upside from both hyperscalers and non-traditional customers - and continue to see the hyperscaler revenue contribution dominating the company's revenue mix,” the analyst added, according to the report.

In September, Nvidia announced that it would invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, helping the latter deploy at least 10 gigawatts of AI datacenters with millions of graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia. The first of the 10 gigawatts of planned Nvidia systems is expected to be deployed in the second half of 2026, according to OpenAI.

“We remain bullish on the stock given the potential upside we see to estimates - but are more guarded on the stock's multiple given increased long-term risks driven by the growing mix of non-traditional customers - including sovereign and startup customers (such as OpenAI),” stated Schneider, according to the report.

NVDA stock is up 40% year-to-date and 53% over the past 12 months.

