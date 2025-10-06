Tom Lee's Fundstrat Granny Shots ETF Surpasses $3 Billion AUM

Fundstrat Capital, led by Tom Lee, announced on Monday that its Granny Shots U.S. Large-Cap ETF (GRNY) has surpassed $3 billion in assets under management (AUM) less than a year after its November 2024 launch.

“With this accomplishment, GRNY extends its status as one of the fastest-growing ETFs in history from a new issuer,” the company said in a statement. The fund has gained 28% this year, outperforming the S & P 500 Total Return Index (TR), which has gained around 16%. Since its inception, GRNY has returned more than 24%.

Shares of GRNY were up 1.3% in midday trade on Monday after hitting an intra-day record high of $25.60. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GRNY improved within 'neutral' territory, though message volume dipped to 'low' from 'normal' over the past day.

Tom Lee said the strong growth of the ETF reflects increasing demand for research-driven thematic strategies that balance quality, earnings resilience, and exposure to long-term structural trends.

According to Fundstart, GNRY's strategy centers on identifying major market themes expected to define the next decade. The fund describes itself as typically holding around 35 S & P 500 stocks tied to at least two such trends, including global labor shortages, cybersecurity, energy security, millennial spending, and shifts in monetary policy.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: OpenAI's Potential 10% Stake Gives AMD 'Major Validation Moment,' Wedbush Says – Altman Confirms More Nvidia Orders

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.