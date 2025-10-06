Jaipur Fire: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Assures Families, Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the fire incident at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur on late Sunday night, in which six people lost their lives, and announced Rs 10 lakh aid for each deceased's family, assuring full support to the bereaved. In a post on X, Rajasthan CM wrote, "The tragic incident of a fire breaking out in the trauma center of Sawai Man Singh Hospital has grieved everyone. Instructions have been issued to provide financial assistance of Rs 10-10 lakh to the families of all the deceased. In this heart-wrenching moment, the state government stands with the bereaved families."A fire broke out at the ICU of a trauma centre at SMS Hospital in Jaipur late Sunday night. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph confirmed six deaths after the tragic accident. The Rajasthan government took strict action following a tragic fire at the Trauma Centre of Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital, removing the hospital and trauma centre superintendents, suspending the executive engineer, and filing an FIR against the agency responsible for fire safety, according to the release. According to the release, the Rajasthan government acted swiftly, removing SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sushil Bhati and Trauma Centre Superintendent Dr. Anurag Dhakad from their posts.

Short Circuit Believed to Have Caused Fire

The hospital's Executive Engineer, Mukesh Singhal, has been suspended with immediate effect. An FIR has also been filed against SK Electric Company, the agency responsible for fire safety, and its tender has been cancelled. Prima facie, the fire was caused by a short circuit; meanwhile, the forensics team is investigating to determine the cause, the Police Commissioner told ANI. He said, "Our FSL team's investigation will reveal the cause of the fire. At first glance, it appears to be a short circuit, but the final cause will only be determined after the FSL investigation. The death of six people has been confirmed." He added that the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary and will be sent for post-mortem."The remaining have been shifted to another ward and are under treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary. Once everything is done, the post-mortem of the bodies will be conducted," Commissioner Biju George Joseph said. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday demanded a high-level investigation into the matter. The Rajasthan government on Monday constituted a 6-member committee to investigate the incident. The committee will be chaired by Iqbal Khan, Commissioner of the Medical Department, and includes Mukesh Kumar Meena, Additional Director of Hospital Administration in Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES), Chandan Singh Meena, Chief Engineer, RajMES; Ajay Mathur, Chief Engineer, Electrical in PWD; RK Jain, Additional Principal, SMS Medical College, and Chief Fire Officer, Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

