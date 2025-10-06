Bitcoin Hits Another Record High As It Surges Past $125,800 Crypto Market Cap Tops $4.4 Trillion
Bitcoin (BTC) surged to a record high of more than $125,800 in midday trading on Monday, as the overall crypto market capitalization also jumped to an all-time high of more than $4.4 trillion.
This comes after Bitcoin's price hit an all-time high of over $125,500 over the weekend. BTC has climbed over 2% in the last 24 hours, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'high' levels of chatter. Altcoins surged alongside the apex cryptocurrency, with Ethereum (ETH) and meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) recording gains of more than 3.5%. Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) gained more than 2%, while Ripple's native token XRP (XRP) rose around 1%.
The top performer among major altcoins remained the Binance Smart Chain's BNB token (BNB), which gained nearly 5% over the last 24 hours.
