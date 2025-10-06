Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: India's Global Aviation Ambitions Take Off

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Navi Mumbai International Airport project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at bolstering India's global air connectivity, is ready to welcome passengers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8, 2025, a senior official told ANI. The airport is set to place Mumbai among the world's elite twin-airport cities, alongside London, New York, and Tokyo, giving a major boost to India's global aviation stature. Ahead of the inauguration of Mumbai's new airport, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday praised the collective efforts behind the project, emphasising teamwork and dedication. Responding to a post on X by Jeet Adani, Director of Airports at the Adani Group, and his youngest son Gautam Adani wrote,“To every hand that worked and every heart that cared, this is your creation.” On October 1, Adani Group Chairman visited the site and inspected Mumbai's new international airport. The project is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL). (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

