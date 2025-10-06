Albanian Courtroom Shooting Drama! Judge Shot Dead, Two Injured, Gunman Fled, Arrested Later
The judge Astrit Kalaja was shot inside the courtroom by a 30-year-old suspect with the initials E Sh, police were quoted by the Associated Press as saying.Also Read | Indian-origin motel manager Rakesh Ehagaban shot dead in Pittsburgh
Kalaja died while being taken to a hospital.
The gunman also shot two other people involved in the hearing, police said. Their injuries weren't life-threatening.Also Read | MEA says in contact with officials, family of Telangana man killed by US police
Authorities haven't provided details about the motive, or the nature of the case being heard.
The case found at the court's website referred to a property.Also Read | Honour killing? IAS aspirant shot dead by brother in UP's Aliyapur village
Police later arrested the suspect, who ran away after the shooting, and also found the alleged revolver he used.
Following sweeping judicial reforms launched in 2016 with support from the European Union and US, tens of thousands of cases have been delayed for years.
