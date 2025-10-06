'Nothing That A Biryani And Sleep Won't Fix,': Actor Vijay Deverakonda Escapes Unhurt From Telangana Road Accident
The incident occurred while he was returning to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the birthplace of the late spiritual guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba.Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda net worth: A look at Telugu star's wealth 'Nothing biryani, sleep will not fix'
In a post on X, Deverakonda stated that his car had been hit but confirmed everything was fine.
“All is well. The car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well, and just got back home. My head hurts, but nothing that a biryani and sleep won't fix,” he said.
“So, biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you,” he added.Also Read | Kingdom OTT: Vijay Deverakonda fans disappointed, makers drop edited movie 'No one was injured'
According to police, Vijay Deverakonda's car and another four-wheeler grazed each other, causing minor damage to his vehicle. However, no one was injured in the incident.
After the accident, the actor stepped out of his vehicle and boarded a friend's car to continue his journey to Hyderabad. He was accompanied by friends.
The driver of Deverakonda's car lodged a complaint with the police on Monday evening, following which a case of rash driving was registered against the driver of the other vehicle.Also Read | Engaged! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding date confirmed Vijay Deverakonda to marry Rashmika Mandanna in February
On Saturday, a Hindustan Times report confirmed that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are engaged and plan to tie the knot in February next year in a private ceremony.
Featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 since 2018, Vijay rose to prominence as a lead actor by headlining in Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy. A recipient of a Filmfare Award, Nandi Award and three SIIMA Awards, some of his commercially successful films include Mahanati, Geetha Govindam and Taxiwaala.
His recent films include 'Kingdom' and a cameo role in 'Kalki 2898 AD '.
(With PTI inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment