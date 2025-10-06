'Nothing That A Biryani And Sleep Won't Fix,': Actor Vijay Deverakonda Escapes Unhurt From Telangana Road Accident

MENAFN - Live Mint) Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's car was involved in a minor accident on Monday in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district. However, in a social media post, the actor said that he was fine and that even though his head hurt, it was“nothing biryani and sleep will not fix”.

The incident occurred while he was returning to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the birthplace of the late spiritual guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

| Vijay Deverakonda net worth: A look at Telugu star's wealth 'Nothing biryani, sleep will not fix'

In a post on X, Deverakonda stated that his car had been hit but confirmed everything was fine.

“All is well. The car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well, and just got back home. My head hurts, but nothing that a biryani and sleep won't fix,” he said.

“So, biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you,” he added.

| Kingdom OTT: Vijay Deverakonda fans disappointed, makers drop edited movie 'No one was injured'

According to police, Vijay Deverakonda's car and another four-wheeler grazed each other, causing minor damage to his vehicle. However, no one was injured in the incident.

After the accident, the actor stepped out of his vehicle and boarded a friend's car to continue his journey to Hyderabad. He was accompanied by friends.

The driver of Deverakonda's car lodged a complaint with the police on Monday evening, following which a case of rash driving was registered against the driver of the other vehicle.

| Engaged! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding date confirmed Vijay Deverakonda to marry Rashmika Mandanna in February

On Saturday, a Hindustan Times report confirmed that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are engaged and plan to tie the knot in February next year in a private ceremony.

Featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 since 2018, Vijay rose to prominence as a lead actor by headlining in Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy. A recipient of a Filmfare Award, Nandi Award and three SIIMA Awards, some of his commercially successful films include Mahanati, Geetha Govindam and Taxiwaala.

His recent films include 'Kingdom' and a cameo role in 'Kalki 2898 AD '.

(With PTI inputs)