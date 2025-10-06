Trump Hails 'Wisdom And Strength' Of Japan's First Woman PM Sanae Takaichi
“Japan has just elected its first female Prime Minister, a highly respected person of great wisdom and strength,” Trump said on his Truth Social network.“This is tremendous news for the incredible people of Japan. Congratulations to all (sic)!”
According to Japanese media, Trump is expected to visit the key Asian ally in late October.Also Read | Takaichi Sanae, the hardline nationalist who may soon lead Japan
Takaichi celebrated what she called a“new era” on Saturday after being elected head of Japan's long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a position that effectively ensures her appointment as prime minister. The 64-year-old politician, who has often cited Britain's Margaret Thatcher as her inspiration, acknowledged that a“mountain of work” lay ahead as she seeks to revitalise the struggling LDP.
The party, which has dominated Japanese politics for decades, has seen its popularity wane amid public frustration and a growing shift toward smaller groups, including the nationalist and anti-immigration Sanseito party.Also Read | Who is Sanae Takaichi? Japan's conservative trailblazer PM set to make history
Known for her strong conservative views and distinctive past as a heavy metal drummer during her university days, Takaichi is poised to become Japan's fifth prime minister in as many years when parliament convenes later this month.
Outgoing leader Shigeru Ishiba, who maintained close ties with Washington during his tenure, was among the first foreign heads of government to visit the White House in Trump's second term as both nations sought to navigate delicate trade negotiations.
Takaichi's rise marks a historic moment for Japan, with many observers noting that her leadership could reshape not only her party's fortunes but also Japan's political identity on the global stage.
