Endovascular Treatment Devices Market Trends Focus On Technological Advancements And Improved Surgical Outcomes

The Endovascular Treatment Devices Market Size is valued at 3486.16 Million in 2024 and is predicted to reach 8398.23 Million by the year 2034 at a 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.

Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:

Key factors influencing the global Endovascular Treatment Devices market are:



Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease

Increase in Prevalence of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Rising Awareness and Acceptance of Minimally Invasive Procedures

The following are the primary obstacles to the Endovascular Treatment Devices market's expansion:



High Costs of Endovascular Operations & Devices Limitations Associated with the Use of Endovascular Devices

Future expansion opportunities for the global Endovascular Treatment Devices market include:



Advancement in Endovascular Treatment Technology

Rising demand for Stent-graft in Aortic Aneurysm Repair Procedures Rise in Adoption of Polymer Material in Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Treatment

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:



The growing number of patients seeking treatment for these disorders increases the demand for endovascular treatment devices, which provide less invasive options with faster recovery periods than standard surgery.

These developments are especially significant in the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAA), resulting in improved patient outcomes and a larger market.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2024 due to an increase in surgical procedures and a rise in preference for endovascular devices. The high cost can be a substantial impediment for both healthcare professionals and patients, limiting total market adoption.

Market Analysis:

The endovascular treatment devices market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing global geriatric population, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, ongoing technological advancements in endovascular procedures, and heightened investment in research and development by key industry players.

Nevertheless, the market faces several challenges that may constrain its growth, including the high cost of endovascular interventions, limited awareness and accessibility of these therapies in low-income regions, and a shortage of healthcare professionals with the specialized expertise necessary to perform complex endovascular procedures.

List of Prominent Players in the Endovascular Treatment Devices Market:



Cardinal Health

Endospan

Geting AB

Bosten Scientific Corporation

Inspire MD

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Medtronic

Lombord Medical

Penumbra, Inc. Terumo Corporation

Recent Developments:



In October 2024, BD released an Intraosseous Vascular Access System that provides fast access to the vascular system. This method provides rapid access to the circulatory system for both adult and pediatric patients.

In September 2024, B. Braun gained FDA authorization for the Introcan Safety 2Deep Access IV Catheter, which aids in multi-access blood management over greater distances.

In September 2023, Orchestra BioMed gained FDA clearance for an IDE to begin the BACKBEAT pivotal trial of Backbeat CNT for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker patients. Gore announced in January 2024 that the Gore Excluder thoracoabdominal branch end prosthesis (TAMBE) has received FDA clearance. The business claims that this is the first off-the-shelf endovascular treatment designed to address complex aneurysmal problems affecting the visceral aorta.

Endovascular Treatment Devices Market Dynamics

Market Drivers: Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders

The global endovascular treatment devices market is experiencing strong growth, primarily driven by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, which account for an estimated 17.9 million deaths annually, according to the World Health Organization. Conditions such as coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, and acute ischemic stroke are fueling demand for minimally invasive treatment options, including stent grafts, catheters, and thrombectomy devices.

The rising prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysms is further supporting the adoption of advanced procedures such as percutaneous endovascular aneurysm repair (PEVAR) and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), both of which offer clinical advantages, including reduced hospitalization and shorter recovery periods.

Continued technological advancements, coupled with substantial research and development investments, are enhancing device safety and efficacy, particularly for the aging population. Additionally, increased healthcare expenditure in developed regions is facilitating broader adoption, supporting overall market expansion.

Market Challenges: High Costs and Accessibility Limitations

Despite favorable growth trends, the market faces several constraints. The high costs associated with endovascular procedures and devices may limit access for healthcare providers and patients, particularly in cost-sensitive regions. Moreover, the scarcity of trained professionals capable of performing complex endovascular interventions poses a barrier to widespread adoption. Regulatory complexities and stringent approval processes can further delay the commercialization of innovative products, impacting market growth.

Regional Outlook: North America as a Key Market

North America is projected to dominate the global endovascular treatment devices market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This market leadership is supported by a high volume of surgical procedures, strong demand for advanced endovascular technologies, and the prevalence of lifestyle-related health conditions, including obesity.

The region also benefits from frequent product launches by major industry players and well-established reimbursement frameworks that facilitate the adoption of endovascular therapies. Ongoing investments in research and development are expected to further strengthen North America's market position.

Segmentation of Endovascular Treatment Devices Market-

By Product Type-



Percutaneous Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)

Fenestrated EVAR

Aortic Stents Biodegradable Stents

Self- Expanding Nitinol Stents

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Grafts Other Devices

By Procedure-



Ballon Angioplasty

Angioplasty With Stent Replacement

Drug-Eluting Stents Renal Artery Angioplasty and Stenting Carotid Artery

Thrombosis

Renal Artery Angioplasty and Stenting

Transfemoral Carotid Artery Revascularization

Intravascular Brachytherapy Carotid Artery Stenting

By Crop Source



Pulmonary

Vascular

Cardiology Surgery

Neurology Radiology

By Region-

North America-



The US

Canada Mexico

Europe-



Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-



GCC Countries

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

