Canada Packers Inc. (CPKR) Opens The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Dennis Organ, President and Chief Executive Officer and Deepak Bhandari, Chief Financial Officer of Canada Packers Inc. (TSX: CPKR) ("Canada Packers" or the "Company"), and their team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange.



Canada Packers is one of North America's largest producers of raised without antibiotics ("RWA") pork and is committed to its vision to be the global standard in sustainable pork. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Packers delivers a premium mix of products to a diverse mix of customers in North America and across the globe through representative offices in Mexico, China, South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. The Company's integrated operations span hog production, processing, and value-added innovation. Proudly raised; Responsibly made.

"This is the beginning of an exciting new era for Canada Packers," said Dennis Organ, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Packers. "As an independent public company, we're building on a proud legacy of providing high-quality, responsibly produced pork to customers around the world. We are well positioned with a healthy balance sheet, profitable and diversified business, and a tangible near-term growth opportunity. As we execute on our strategy, our focus on sustainability, operational excellence, and disciplined growth will continue to guide us as we create long-term value for our shareholders, partners, and communities."