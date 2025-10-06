Canada Packers Inc. (CPKR) Opens The Market
Cannot view this video? Visit:
Canada Packers is one of North America's largest producers of raised without antibiotics ("RWA") pork and is committed to its vision to be the global standard in sustainable pork. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Packers delivers a premium mix of products to a diverse mix of customers in North America and across the globe through representative offices in Mexico, China, South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. The Company's integrated operations span hog production, processing, and value-added innovation. Proudly raised; Responsibly made.
"This is the beginning of an exciting new era for Canada Packers," said Dennis Organ, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Packers. "As an independent public company, we're building on a proud legacy of providing high-quality, responsibly produced pork to customers around the world. We are well positioned with a healthy balance sheet, profitable and diversified business, and a tangible near-term growth opportunity. As we execute on our strategy, our focus on sustainability, operational excellence, and disciplined growth will continue to guide us as we create long-term value for our shareholders, partners, and communities."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment