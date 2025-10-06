Tenet Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results and operating highlights for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. Tenet reported revenue of $179,161 and a net loss of $3,372,597 for the quarter. All amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1-2025 Key Financial Figures



Total Revenue of $179.16 thousand

Net Loss of $3.37 million Cash flow from operations of -$1.21 million

Q1-2025 Operating Highlights

Here are some of Tenet's important achievements during the first quarter of 2025 to help bring the Company closer to its intended objectives:



Signed a strategic partnership agreement with Bankeo, a platform with over 1,500 accounting professional members that connects businesses and entrepreneurs with accounting specialists.

Launched a limited version of ie-Pulse macroeconomic data index offering with the "Canada Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Sales Index".

Closed a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $3,649,167.

Welcomed global technology-based lender Uncapped Technologies Inc., who has the ability to lend to and service businesses operating in the U.K., U.S., and Canada, to the Cubeler® Business Development Platform. Signed strategic partnerships with three new accounting and bookkeeping service providers, collectively servicing SMEs in several major North American cities, including Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Seattle.

Full details of the Company's first quarter 2025 financial results can be found in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, which are available under the Company's profile at .

Q1-2025 Results Q&A and Outlook for Rest of 2025

Tenet CEO Johnson Joseph will answer questions from shareholders related to the Company's Q1-2025 financial results in a Q&A interview and will also share his perspective on the Company's business plan for the rest of 2025. Shareholders are invited to read the Company's MD&A prior to sending their questions related to these subjects to the Company by 9:00pm EDT on October 8, 2025 to ... or ... . The interview will be posted on the Company's website by 5:00pm EDT on October 10, 2025.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: .