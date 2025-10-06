Tenet Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results and operating highlights for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024. Tenet reported revenue of $433,570 and a net loss of $1,842,869 for the quarter. All amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q2-2025 Key Financial Figures



Total Revenue of $433.57 thousand

Net Loss of $1.84 million Cash flow from operations of -$828.93 thousand

Q2-2025 Operating Highlights

Here are some of Tenet's important achievements during the second quarter of 2025 to help bring the Company closer to its intended objectives:



Created wholly owned subsidiary Cubeler Inc. (U.S), an entity incorporated in the state of Delaware with the legal and operational rights to the Cubeler® Business Development Platform in the United States, through which the Company plans to conduct business in the U.S.

Entered into a referral agreement with American alternative commercial financing provider NewCo Capital Group to bring more financing options to members of the Company's Cubeler® Business Development Platform. Made several improvements to the Cubeler® Business Development Platform, including a complete redesign of the Networking module to make it easier for members to quickly engage in discussions, and the addition of a new bookkeeper admin panel that eliminates new business registration data entry for accountants and bookkeepers and allows them to easily link hundreds of their business clients' accounting software systems to the platform in just a few minutes.

Full details of the Company's second quarter 2025 financial results can be found in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, which are available under the Company's profile at .

Q2-2025 Results Q&A and Outlook for Rest of 2025

Tenet CEO Johnson Joseph will answer questions from shareholders related to the Company's Q2-2025 financial results in a Q&A interview and will also share his perspective on the Company's business plan for the rest of 2025. Shareholders are invited to read the Company's MD&A prior to sending their questions related to these subjects to the Company by 9:00pm EDT on October 8, 2025 to ... or ... . The interview will be posted on the Company's website by 5:00pm EDT on October 10, 2025.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: .

For more information, please contact: