Atlas Lithium Corp Announced As Co-Host Of The Brazil Critical Minerals Summit 2026

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR is proud to announce thathas been confirmed asof the Brazil Critical Minerals Summit 2026, taking place on *18-19 June 2026 in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

Fully endorsed by Invest Minas and the Government of the State of Minas Gerais , the Summit will once again convene global investors, C-level executives, policymakers, and industry leaders at Brazil's premier platform for business, policy, and investment in the critical minerals sector.

Atlas Lithium holds the largest lithium exploration portfolio in Brazil among publicly traded companies , with approximately 797 km2 of mineral rights. Its flagship Neves Project in Minas Gerais, which received operational permitting in October 2024, is advancing towards production and positions the company as a key player in the global supply of hard-rock lithium concentrate.

Marc Fogassa, CEO & Chairman of Atlas Lithium & Atlas Critical Minerals , commented:

"We're thrilled to back this flagship critical-minerals event. Brazil is a world-class geological powerhouse-lithium, rare earths, graphite, and more-and the Atlas group is all-in, driving discovery, development, and leadership across these resources."

Chryssa Tsouraki, CEO of IN-VR , added:

"With the backing of Invest Minas, IN-VR has successfully delivered two landmark Summits that positioned Brazil at the center of the global critical minerals conversation. This third edition builds on that momentum, reaffirming our role as a trusted partner in bringing international capital, expertise, and innovation to Brazil's mining sector."

The 2026 edition will feature senior government representatives, international delegations, and major mining companies, offering exclusive networking and investment opportunities at the heart of Brazil's mining community.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, bridging the gap between governments and the private sector. With a proven track record of delivering premier international summits, IN-VR facilitates high-impact investment opportunities and strategic collaborations worldwide.

About Atlas Lithium Corp

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is a lithium development company focused on advancing its Neves Project to production. The Neves Project's Definitive Feasibility Study demonstrates excellent economics with a 145% IRR, $539 million NPV, and an 11-month payback. The Neves Project has received operational permitting, and its dense media separation plant has been acquired and transported to Brazil. With approximately 797 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil among publicly listed companies. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 30% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF).

