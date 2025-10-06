Cooney & Conway's Latest Verdict Reaffirms Commitment To Helping Asbestos Victims

MENAFN - GetNews)Cooney & Conway, a nationally recognized law firm with decades of experience in asbestos litigation, recently secured a $9 million verdict on behalf of the family of a victim of asbestos-related illness. The firm remains dedicated to holding corporations accountable and ensuring victims and their loved ones receive the justice they deserve.







For more than 60 years, Cooney & Conway has been at the forefront of complex asbestos cases, representing thousands of families across the United States. The firm's attorneys have earned a reputation for their compassionate client service, thorough case preparation and track record of results in securing meaningful outcomes.

A Legacy of Advocacy

Asbestos exposure remains a public health concern, with risks often hidden in workplaces, homes, and consumer products. Mesothelioma and related diseases can take decades to develop, leaving families shocked and unprepared when a diagnosis occurs. Cooney & Conway has made it their mission to guide families through this challenging journey, providing both legal expertise and empathetic support.

National Reach, Personal Care

Headquartered in Chicago, Cooney & Conway works with clients nationwide, offering personalized representation while leveraging national resources. The firm collaborates closely with medical experts, industry specialists, and advocacy groups to ensure every client's case is built on a foundation of knowledge and precision.

Whether families are seeking answers about how exposure occurred or pursuing compensation for medical costs, Cooney & Conway attorneys are committed to providing clear guidance every step of the way. The firm emphasizes transparency, accessibility and trust, ensuring clients never feel alone in their fight.

Committed to Awareness and Prevention

Beyond the courtroom, Cooney & Conway continues to raise awareness about asbestos-related risks. The firm supports educational initiatives and advocates for stronger protections to prevent future exposure. By shining a light on the dangers of asbestos, the attorneys hope to protect future generations while honoring the legacy of those already impacted.

About Cooney & Conway

Based in Chicago, Cooney & Conway is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to representing victims of asbestos exposure and other complex personal injury matters. With a team of experienced trial attorneys, the firm has been a leader in asbestos litigation for decades, serving clients across the United States.

For more information, please visit .






