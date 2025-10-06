Kenwood Management Completes Renewal And Expansion Of Regional Law Firm In Fairfax City, Virginia

MENAFN - GetNews) Kenwood Eaton Place, LLC , an affiliate of Kenwood Management Company, announced today that Eccleston & Wolf had renewed and expanded its office space at 10400 Eaton Place in Fairfax City, Virginia.

Eccleston and Wolf, P.C. is an AV-rated litigation law firm with offices in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Virginia. For nearly four decades, its attorneys have represented clients in a myriad of practice areas, with a focus on all aspects of insurance-defense litigation, attorney grievance matters, and professional malpractice defense.

Kenwood Eaton Place was represented by Nicholas Kuhn, Cole Spalding, and Larry Fitzgerald from Newmark.

Eccleston was represented by Matt Sacks from CRESA.

Fairfax City provides economic incentives for tenants to relocate within designated office properties, including 10400 Eaton Place. The Lease Incentives for Fairfax Tenants (LIFFT Program exists to attract businesses of all sizes to Fairfax City's priority office buildings. Potential lessees must enter into a minimum three-year commercial office lease, be a business that has not held a commercial lease in Fairfax City in the past year, or be an existing City business expanding their business footprint.

Kenwood acquired Eaton Place in 2019. The 104,000 sf office building is conveniently located at I-66, US Route 50, and Virginia Route 123. The property is also within walking distance of the Regency's Point 50, a prominent retail center. Tenants at Point 50 include Amazon Fresh, Compass Coffee, and Andy's Pizza.

Fairfax City has also approved concept plans to increase residential density in this area. Adjacent to 10400 Eaton Place is an approved, 250-unit residential project about to break ground. Other nearby residential projects are in the planning and approval process.

Holly Harmon, Property Manager for Kenwood, said,“We are excited to have Eccleston & Wolf continue its long presence at 10400 Eaton Place. This office building is the ideal fit for tenants ranging from 1,000 sf to 3,500 sf. Some spec suites are available for immediate occupancy.”

About Kenwood

Kenwood Management is an owner/manager of 1.4M sf of office, warehouse, flex, and medical portfolio in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore markets. For all acquisitions, Kenwood sponsors utilize a private equity model wherein its sponsors provide 10-20% of the equity, and the balance is raised from high-net-worth investors to produce long-term, stable returns.

