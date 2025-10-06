Tint National Marks Five Years Of Service, Bringing Professional Window Film Solutions To Homes And Businesses Across North Texas

Since opening its doors on October 3, 2020, Tint National has grown from a family-run startup into one of the most trusted names in residential and commercial window film across North Texas. With a strong focus on quality, integrity, and customer care, the company has proudly served communities including Dallas, Plano, Prosper, Rockwall, Forney, McKinney, and surrounding areas.

Tint National specializes in a full range of window film services, including residential solar film, commercial energy-saving solutions, privacy and decorative films, safety and security film, and wet glazing applications. Their work extends beyond homes and businesses to schools, churches, and government facilities, where safety, comfort, and cost-efficiency are always top priorities.

Built on Trust and Quality Materials

One of the biggest differentiators for Tint National is its use of industry-grade materials from some of the most respected names in the window film industry. Brands like Avery Dennison, Llumar, 3M, Solar Gard, and Madico are known worldwide for durability, performance, and energy efficiency.

By carefully selecting and installing these products, Tint National ensures that clients are investing in long-lasting, proven solutions that provide real value. Whether a homeowner wants to reduce summer heat inside their living room or a business owner needs added security for glass storefronts, Tint National provides trusted results backed by leading materials.

“For us, it's never been about cutting corners. We only use the best products because our customers deserve quality that lasts. When someone chooses Tint National, they're choosing peace of mind,” said Isaac Urizar, co-owner of Tint National.

Meeting Community Needs With Care

North Texas is a region with unique challenges: blazing summers, unpredictable storms, and a growing population of homeowners and businesses looking for smart, affordable upgrades. Tint National has stepped in to meet those needs, offering energy-efficient solutions that help reduce utility costs, improve comfort, and add security.

The company's team works closely with each client to provide personalized recommendations. No two projects are alike, and whether it's protecting school children from harmful UV rays or helping a business reduce glare for employees, Tint National approaches each project with attention to detail and customer-first service.

Expanding Beyond Homes and Offices

While many people associate window film with residential projects, Tint National has expanded its expertise across a wide variety of sectors. The company regularly works with schools and churches to improve safety and comfort, applying security films that add shatter resistance and decorative films that elevate spaces. In addition, government establishments have trusted Tint National for solutions that balance security with professional appearance.

This broad portfolio reflects the company's adaptability and commitment to serving the community at every level.

“Every client is important to us, whether it's a family trying to keep their home cooler in the summer or a school district wanting to add another layer of protection for students. We take pride in being a company people can rely on for projects of any size,” added Isaac.

Rooted in Greenville, Serving North Texas

Although headquartered in Greenville, Texas, Tint National's reach extends far beyond Hunt County. Over the past five years, they have established a strong reputation in Dallas, Plano, Prosper, Rockwall, Forney, McKinney, and the broader DFW Metroplex.

This regional presence has positioned Tint National as a go-to provider for both residential upgrades and large-scale commercial contracts. The company's commitment to service and quality has earned it a loyal customer base, with referrals continuing to fuel its steady growth.

A Family-Owned Business With a Personal Touch

Founded by a husband-and-wife team, Tint National remains committed to the values of honesty, professionalism, and community. Every project, no matter the size, is approached with the mindset of treating customers like family.

This philosophy has not only built trust among clients but has also set the company apart in an industry where personal care can sometimes be overlooked.

Delivering Benefits That Matter

Clients who work with Tint National enjoy a wide range of benefits, including:

- Lower Energy Bills – Solar films that reduce heat gain and help HVAC systems run more efficiently.

- Added Safety – Security films that hold glass together, reducing the risk of injury or forced entry.

- UV Protection – Films that block harmful rays, protecting skin and preventing fading of furniture, flooring, and displays.

- Privacy and Comfort – Decorative and tinted films that create privacy without sacrificing natural light.

- Professional Appearance – Sleek finishes that improve curb appeal and create a modern look for homes and businesses.

Recognized for Reliability and Customer Care

Over the last five years, Tint National has earned recognition for consistency, professionalism, and customer-first service. From first consultation to final installation, their process is designed to make customers feel informed, confident, and satisfied.

The company also takes the time to educate clients on film performance, warranties, and long-term maintenance - another sign of their commitment to transparency and trust.







Looking Ahead

As Tint National celebrates its fifth anniversary, the company is focused on continued growth while staying true to its mission. Plans for the future include expanding its presence across more North Texas communities and continuing to introduce advanced film technologies to meet the evolving needs of homeowners, schools, and businesses.

The Urizar family remains dedicated to keeping the company community-driven while building long-term relationships with every customer they serve.

About Tint National

Founded on October 3, 2020, Tint National is a family-owned window film company based in Greenville, Texas. The company provides residential, commercial, and institutional window film solutions, including solar films, privacy films, security films, decorative films, and wet glazing services.

Tint National uses industry-leading materials from Avery Dennison, Llumar, 3M, Solar Gard, and Madico, delivering quality, durability, and performance for every project. Serving Dallas, Plano, Prosper, Rockwall, Forney, McKinney, and surrounding North Texas areas, the company is committed to improving comfort, safety, and energy efficiency while treating every customer with care.