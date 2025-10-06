Dart Launches AI Chat And AI Agents To Elevate Project Management Intelligence To The Next Level

MENAFN - GetNews) In Dart's latest update, users can now directly chat, trigger actions, and assign relevant tasks to Dart's custom PM agent or any third-party agent of their preference.







Dart today introduced its groundbreaking AI Chat and AI Agents that are transforming intelligent project management. Being the first-ever AI-native project management platform, Dart enables the potential for teams to effortlessly move from planning to execution. With conversational AI, one can brainstorm ideas, fill in task details, generate roadmaps, outline project plans, and create reports in real time. Tasks are executed through Dart's own project management agent or integrated with any third-party agent, enabling specialized workflows for users.

Used by entrepreneurs, CEOs, founders, and other business leaders to keep the big picture in mind and drive outcomes, Dart is built to integrate effortlessly with the modern workspace. The platform connects with tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor, Slack, Discord, GitHub, Zapier, and more. By combining powerful AI chat and flexible AI agents, Dart helps teams move faster, stay organized, and focus on what matters most.

Milad Malek, co-founder of Dart, stated, "We built Dart because teams don't want another tool to learn. They want work to feel lighter and faster. Now, Dart's AI chat and agents make project management effortless by letting you talk to handle standard actions and assign some of the busywork away to third-party agents whenever possible."

Malek states Dart's mission is to make AI project management effortless, with every team, small or big, having AI-powered support in brainstorming, AI planning , and execution. The company has successfully assisted a variety of industries and sizes of companies, from startups to agencies and even enterprises.







Below are the key features of Dart and why the platform is genuinely AI-native:

- AI Chat and Conversational Interface: Natural language prompts enable users to generate ideas, outline projects, create tasks, and fill out task properties without needing to configure them manually.

- AI Agents & 3rd-Party Agent Integration: Dart also features its own unique PM agent, as well as the ability to integrate with external agents to outsource complex tasks.

- Automatic Property Filling & Subtask Creation: At task creation, the properties are auto-filled by Dart, and subtasks are automatically generated to decompose work logically.

- Duplicate Detection: The application has a built-in AI that detects duplicate tasks or content to avoid redundancy and reduce clutter.

- Roadmaps & Calendar Views: The tool presents project timelines as roadmaps and calendar views so that teams can easily track deadlines and dependencies.

- Document and Meeting Notes: Dart captures documents and meeting notes and links them with tasks. It also offers report generation for standups, changelogs, etc.

- Strong Integration Ecosystem: The tool supports integrations with GitHub, Slack, ChatGPT, Claude, Discord, and Zapier, and provides templates for multiple types of projects.

In Summary

Dart's introduction of AI Chat and AI Agents is a turning point for project management. Through the blending of conversational intelligence with task automation and seamless integration with third-party agents, the platform makes teams smarter, quicker, and more collaborative than before. While businesses look to streamline operations and embrace the future of work, Dart is the sole true AI-native platform that will revolutionize productivity and project success.

The company vision is clear: to make Dart the most intelligent project and AI task management software available today. With its end-to-end AI capabilities, deep integration stack, and user-centric design, Dart is a real threat in a market primed to be disrupted.

About Dart AI

Dart AI is a powerful tool designed to transform project management by automating tasks and enhancing productivity. It offers features such as AI agents, AI chat, subtask generation, project planning, and duplicate detection. The platform is user-friendly, with a clean interface and time-saving shortcuts that replace manual processes. Dart is particularly beneficial for engineering teams, product managers, business leaders, sales representatives, marketers, and designers, providing them with tools to manage sprints, track feedback, draft product requirements, generate daily standup updates, and more.

