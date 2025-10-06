MENAFN - GetNews) The new platform makes it easier for companies to find AI professionals, confirm their skills, and launch projects with confidence.

Hivve today announced the launch of its AI services marketplace, created to help businesses quickly find and hire trusted AI experts. The platform gives companies a simple way to post projects, connect with specialists, and bring artificial intelligence into their operations.







Hivve focuses only on AI services, unlike general freelance sites. Businesses can post jobs, review proposals, and contact experts directly. Providers gain access to a growing network of companies seeking AI support for automation, data, and marketing projects.

Key Features of Hivve

Hivve introduces several features designed to improve the experience for both businesses and experts:

- Fair Pricing – Experts keep all of their earnings, while businesses avoid hidden platform and commission fees.

- Direct Contact – Companies can message experts freely, invite them to jobs, and manage agreements without intermediaries.

- Verified Experts – The only platform with built-in trust indicators (that include a certification system) confirms qualifications, reducing spam and uncertainty.

- AI-Powered Job Posts – A built-in assistant helps businesses outline project needs and automatically creates clear job listings.

Meeting the Demand for AI Talent

As industries move to adopt AI, many organizations struggle to identify qualified professionals. Hivve addresses this challenge by providing a marketplace dedicated to verified AI talent.

“Hivve was built to make AI expertise easier to access,” said Nolan Harper, Co-Founder of Hivve.“Our focus on verified experts and direct connections helps businesses start projects faster and with greater confidence.”

Beta Launch and Next Steps

Hivve is currently in beta, allowing businesses to post jobs at no cost during this phase. As more companies publish projects, more experts join, creating a cycle of growth for the community. Premium features, including paid listings and subscription packages, are scheduled for release as the platform expands.

For more details, visit .

About Hivve

Hivve is an AI services marketplace that connects businesses with verified AI professionals worldwide. The platform helps companies launch AI projects with confidence while giving experts direct access to clients.