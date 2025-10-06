Rokid Reaches $3 Million On Kickstarter To Challenge Meta In Smart Glasses

MENAFN - GetNews) Rokid, a pioneer in human-computer interaction and augmented reality, announced that its Rokid Glasses have officially raised over $3 million through crowdfunding on Kickstarter. This milestone positions Rokid among the top-performing wearable technology campaigns in the platform's history, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of everyday AI-powered eyewear.







Since launching just over a month ago, Rokid Glasses have captured the attention of backers worldwide with their accessible design and intelligent functionality. The campaign's success underscores rising global interest in wearable AI and reflects Rokid's growing influence as it challenges the standards once defined by industry giants like Meta.

Challenging Meta's Ecosystem

Weighing only 49 grams, Rokid Glasses are the world's lightest full-function AI & AR smart glasses. Powered by the Qualcomm AR1 platform, they enable efficient and low-latency processing. The device features dual Micro LED waveguide displays, a 12MP camera for capturing first-person perspectives, and a range of AI-powered functions, including real-time translation, live transcription, object recognition, teleprompter, navigation, and voice commands.

In contrast, Meta's new Ray-Ban Display features a single 600×600-pixel monocular screen with a 20-degree field of view. Rokid's dual-eye heads-up display provides a wider 30-degree FOV and offers a more balanced, natural viewing experience, designed for practical use.

While Meta's glasses operate within a closed ecosystem, Rokid embraces an open platform that is compatible with ChatGPT, Gemini, Google Maps, Microsoft Translator, and even custom large language models through their Open SDK, providing users with freedom of choice and personalization.







“Meta is helping reintroduce smart glasses into mainstream markets, but we have the chance to establish the next industry standard,” said Zoro Shao, Global General Manager of Rokid.“Passing $3 million on Kickstarter indicates that consumers are ready for AI glasses that effectively support daily activities.”

Toward a New Industry Benchmark

Rokid's success brings it nearer to surpassing crowdfunding records for smart glasses, marking an initial move to challenge Meta's dominance in the wearable tech industry. The shift focuses on transitioning from closed systems to open platforms that prioritize collaboration, transparency, and smoother daily integration.

Beyond Kickstarter, Rokid has expanded its global reach, starting with the launch of“Future in Sight” in New York. Subsequent events took place in Germany, Singapore, and France. Each location has helped build a growing international community of developers and early adopters who see Rokid as the future of wearable intelligence.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, Rokid is inviting supporters worldwide to join what it calls the“founding community”, a one-time opportunity that combines exclusive pricing, AI rewards, and developer engagement. With strong international backing, an open AI ecosystem, and continuous innovation, Rokid aims to set a new industry standard and redefine what consumers expect from AI-enhanced wearables.

About Rokid

Rokid is a product-oriented platform company with a focus on human-computer interaction for over ten years. As a pioneer in augmented reality, Rokid develops both hardware and software for AR headsets and their surrounding ecosystem, with a mission to ensure that the magic of AI and AR leaves no one behind. With the largest XR developer community in China, its products are consistently regarded among the best wearable devices in the country. It has won the Las Vegas CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German IF Design Award five times.