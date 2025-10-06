Rachel S. Lee Reveals The Fastest And Easiest Way To Get Featured On Major Media Sites

MENAFN - GetNews)



Rachel S. Lee, founder of GetFeatured, teaches entrepreneurs how to get guaranteed media coverage through press releases from her studio in Los Angeles, CA and visibility expert Rachel S. Lee breaks down how businesses can get guaranteed media coverage and boost SEO using strategic press releases, bypassing outdated PR tactics and saving thousands in time and cost.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Oct 6th, 2025 - For entrepreneurs wondering how to get their business featured on major media TV and Radio Broadcast sites, Rachel S. Lee has a clear message: you don't need a publicist, a pitch deck, or a six-month retainer-you need a press release.

In her latest educational video, “How to Get Featured on Media Sites (the Fast and Easy Way),” the ClickFunnels Two Comma Club Award winner and founder of GetFeature lays out the truth about modern media: credibility can be engineered -and it doesn't have to be slow or expensive.

“Pitching still works, but it takes time, and time is money,” says Rachel.“Press releases are the guaranteed shortcut. They work for beginners, experts, and everyone in between.”

According to Rachel, most entrepreneurs still believe media coverage is only for celebrities or established brands. But the truth is, anyone can get featured with the right strategy. That strategy, she explains, is using professionally written, keyword-rich press releases that get distributed to networks with high-authority domains.

She breaks down how GetFeature buys direct from major newswire partners, allowing her platform to offer top-tier media coverage at prices lower than retail . What used to cost $5,000 with a PR firm now costs a fraction and includes faster turnaround times, guaranteed placements, and content that improves search visibility.

Rachel's clients are seeing measurable results , from instant credibility and SEO boosts to better conversions and higher trust with cold leads.

“One well-written press release can help you control what shows up when someone Googles you,” she says.“It gives your business that 'as seen on' power, and once people see that, they trust you more.”

In the video, Rachel also emphasizes that press releases aren't just one-time stunts . When used consistently, they create an entire content engine that powers long-term visibility and Google rankings. Clients can repurpose press features into social media content, blog posts, email sequences, and even leverage them in sales calls and funding decks.

And because each press release comes with branded backlinks , they also signal to Google and AI search platforms that the brand is active, relevant, and worthy of ranking higher.

For founders looking to elevate their online presence, she recommends:





Including long-tail keywords in every release (like“money mindset coach” or“Los Angeles event planner”)





Linking to landing pages or social profiles to drive traffic

Publishing releases regularly-monthly or quarterly-for compounding authority

“If you've never done PR before and don't know where to start,” Rachel adds,“that's exactly why GetFeatured exists. We help you come up with a title, write the release, and get it published on sites that actually matter.”

The video isn't just a how-to guide, it's a wake-up call for entrepreneurs relying solely on social media or ads to build authority. As Rachel explains, posts disappear. Ads stop when budgets run dry. But press coverage lives on , ranks for years, and creates the perception that a brand is credible, in demand, and worth trusting.

“If your name doesn't look like a big deal online, people won't treat you like one,” Rachel says.“Visibility equals opportunity-and press releases are the leverage most people are missing.”

With hundreds of five-star reviews and repeat clients that include personal brands, agencies, coaches, and service providers, GetFeatured continues to prove that media credibility isn't just for the elite. It's for anyone ready to be seen.