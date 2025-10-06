Akram Law Offers Free Consultations In October For Clients Seeking A Calgary Assault Lawyer

MENAFN - GetNews)



Akram Law offers free consultations all October. Speak with an experienced Calgary assault lawyer today for trusted defence and legal guidance.

Akram Law, a respected criminal defence firm located in downtown Calgary, is offering free consultations throughout the month of October for individuals facing assault-related charges. Led by Khalid Akram, J.D., B.Sc. , the firm provides strong legal representation for clients navigating the complexities of Alberta's criminal justice system.

With a deep understanding of the Criminal Code of Canada , Akram Law focuses on defending individuals accused of common assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and assaulting a police officer. The firm's goal is to ensure every client receives a fair defence, protection of their Charter rights, and a clear understanding of their legal options.

Committed Defence for Assault Charges in Calgary

As an experienced Calgary assault lawyer , Khalid Akram has represented clients in numerous provincial and superior court cases across Alberta. His client-focused approach emphasizes preparation, transparency, and effective communication at every stage of the process.

"An assault charge can turn your life upside down" - said Khalid Akram , founding lawyer at Akram Law. "Our role is to step in quickly, safeguard our client's rights, and develop a defence strategy that gives them the best possible outcome. Every case is different, and we take the time to understand each client's story before taking action".







The firm offers strategic defence planning that includes:



Reviewing police reports and evidence for inconsistencies or Charter breaches.

Negotiating bail and release conditions to help clients return to normal life as soon as possible.

Challenging Crown evidence through cross-examination and pre-trial motions. Exploring alternative resolutions , such as the Alternative Measures Program, for first-time offenders.

Navigating Alberta's Assault Laws

Under Canadian law, assault is defined as applying force, directly or indirectly, without consent. Convictions can result in severe penalties, including fines, imprisonment, criminal records, and restrictions on employment or travel.

For individuals facing charges, early legal intervention is critical. Akram Law guides clients through the entire process-from police investigation and arrest to bail hearings and trial advocacy. The firm also advises on post-charge consequences such as firearm prohibitions, no-contact orders, and employment implications.

"Even a simple assault charge can have life-changing effects” Akram added.“By contacting a defence lawyer early, you can prevent costly mistakes and ensure your side of the story is heard.”

Free Consultations for October 2025

To make legal defence more accessible, Akram Law is offering free initial consultations throughout October . During this confidential session, individuals can discuss their situation directly with a lawyer and receive preliminary guidance on possible defences, next steps, and expected timelines.

Clients can visit to learn more about the firm's services and to schedule their complimentary consultation.







About Akram Law

Akram Law is a Calgary-based criminal defence firm led by Khalid Akram , who holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Waterloo and a Juris Doctor from the University of Windsor. Called to the Bar in Ontario (2015) and Alberta (2023) , he is a member of both the Law Society of Ontario and the Law Society of Alberta.

The firm represents clients in cases involving assault, impaired driving, drug offences, theft, fraud, and bail hearings. Akram Law is known for its dedication to client success, clear communication, and a strong record of defending individuals charged under the Criminal Code of Canada.