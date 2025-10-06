New York Property Division Lawyer Richard Roman Shum Provides Guidance on Equitable Distribution of High-Value Assets

New York, NY – The Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq. ( ) has announced the continued availability of comprehensive counsel for individuals navigating equitable distribution during high-asset divorce cases. As a leading New York property division lawyer, Richard Roman Shum is committed to guiding clients through the challenges of classifying, valuing, and dividing complex assets under New York law.

Equitable distribution in New York does not mean equal division but rather a fair allocation of marital property. For high-net-worth individuals, this includes businesses, professional practices, real estate holdings, investment portfolios, and retirement accounts. A New York property division lawyer plays an essential role in ensuring accurate valuation and advocating for a distribution that reflects both financial and non-financial contributions to the marriage.

Under New York Domestic Relations Law § 236, nearly all assets acquired during the marriage are considered marital property unless proven otherwise. Distinguishing marital property from separate property is often at the heart of high-asset disputes. Separate property may include assets owned before marriage, inheritances, or gifts, but commingling and transmutation can alter their classification. A skilled New York property division lawyer helps clients preserve separate property claims while addressing appreciation that may be subject to division.

Courts consider numerous factors when determining equitable distribution, including the length of the marriage, income disparities, child custody arrangements, and tax implications. Business interests, stock options, and retirement accounts require specialized valuation methods, while real estate holdings often involve tracing contributions and analyzing appreciation. In addition to assets, marital debts are also subject to equitable distribution, requiring a careful review of obligations and their purpose.

Richard Roman Shum brings more than 15 years of experience handling complex divorces involving significant assets. He is admitted to practice in New York state courts and the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York. His practice emphasizes protecting clients' long-term financial stability through meticulous preparation, strategic negotiations, and persuasive courtroom advocacy.

