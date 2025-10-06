Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) Surges As Mobix Labs (NASDAQ: MOBX) Revises Takeover Offer Bid Signaling Rising Valuation More Stocks Inside

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) shares surged after Mobix Labs (NASDAQ: MOBX) announced a revised $1.30 all-cash offer , representing a 53% premium to Peraso's recent 20-day VWAP. The upgrade from a mixed offer to full cash underscores Mobix Labs' confidence in Peraso's mmWave leadership and long-term growth potential.

The move signals strong market validation of Peraso's strategic value in high-frequency wireless, defense, aerospace, and 5G infrastructure - sectors where demand for secure, high-bandwidth connectivity continues to rise. By targeting Peraso's advanced RFIC and antenna technologies, Mobix aims to accelerate growth and strengthen its position across next-generation connectivity, edge-AI, and defense systems .

Viewed as a pivotal asset in the mmWave consolidation race , Peraso's technology could drive the next wave of high-speed, low-latency communications powering military defense, enterprise, and edge-AI systems , further reinforcing its importance to the global wireless ecosystem.

Investors see the all-cash bid as both a near-term liquidity event and a bullish indicator for PRSO's rising valuation in a consolidating connectivity market.

