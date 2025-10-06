Industrial Oxygen Generator Market Size Analysis, Competitive Insights, Leading Players And Growth Opportunities By 2030 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews) The Industrial Oxygen Generator industry is expanding steadily, driven by rising demand across healthcare, metal processing, wastewater treatment, and chemical sectors. Technological advancements in PSA and VSA systems enhance energy efficiency and purity levels. Leading companies such as Air Liquide, Linde plc, Air Products, Atlas Copco, and OXYMAT are driving innovation and global market growth.

The industrial oxygen generator is projected to grow from USD 8.36 billion in 2025 to USD 12.47 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This market research report provides access to critical information such as industrial oxygen generators market growth drivers, market growth restraints, current market trends, the market's economic and financial structure, and other key market details. Several factors are powering the growth of the industrial oxygen generator market. One factor is from developing economies, particularly in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, where demand for industrial oxygen generators is driven by the rapid development of industries, including chemical & petrochemical, medical & healthcare, metal processing & mining, and aquaculture.

Download PDF Brochure:

Another factor is that industries such as metal fabrication, glass manufacturing, and wastewater treatment are increasingly adopting oxygen generator systems, as on-site oxygen supply enhances process efficiency, improves product quality, and reduces operational costs, making them a preferred alternative to conventional bulk oxygen delivery methods. The industrial oxygen generator market is expanding, driven by its growing adoption across sectors such as healthcare, metals, chemicals, and wastewater treatment. In healthcare, oxygen generators provide a continuous, high-purity supply for medical use, ensuring reliability and safety. In industrial settings, they enhance combustion efficiency, improve product quality, and support environmentally friendly processes by reducing emissions. The shift toward on-site generation over bulk oxygen deliveries is fueled by cost savings, operational flexibility, and reduced logistical challenges. Advancements in PSA, VPSA, and cryogenic technologies are further broadening application potential.

The cryogenic-based industrial oxygen generator segment is expected to register the second fastest-growing CAGR in terms of value in the industrial oxygen generator market during the forecast period.

Cryogenic oxygen generators play a critical role in high-demand industrial environments by producing ultra-high-purity oxygen through the liquefaction and distillation of air at extremely low temperatures, typically around –300°F. This technology is indispensable in sectors such as metallurgy, chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and energy production, where oxygen is required to enhance combustion efficiency, improve product quality, and drive precise chemical reactions. Leading manufacturers like Linde Engineering deploy advanced double-column rectification systems capable of delivering both pure oxygen and nitrogen streams to tight specification tolerances. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., with its PRISM Cryogenic Oxygen Generators, combines the high capacity of cryogenic distillation exceeding 500 metric tons per day at 99.5% purity with modular plant designs that reduce capital investment and simplify scalability.

The chemicals & petrochemicals end-use is expected to have the second-highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

In the chemicals & petrochemicals sector, oxygen generators are designed to deliver large, continuous volumes of high-purity oxygen essential for oxidation processes, synthesis reactions, and efficiency improvements in high-temperature combustion systems. Manufacturers in this segment engineer solutions to operate under demanding industrial conditions, with a focus on maximizing uptime, minimizing energy consumption, and integrating automation to synchronize oxygen supply with process demands. Air Liquide's UPOX VSA oxygen generators, with capacities ranging from 120 Nm3/hr to 600 Nm3/hr, provide flexible, on-site solutions for chemical production environments requiring consistent oxygen purity and pressure stability. Across the market, manufacturers are enhancing performance through advanced process controls, predictive maintenance capabilities, and energy optimization technologies, enabling chemical and petrochemical operators to reduce operating costs while meeting stringent product quality and environmental compliance standards.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

South America is expected to register the second fastest-growing CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

South America is the second fastest-growing market for industrial oxygen generators, largely due to a combination of industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and healthcare needs. Rapid growth in sectors such as mining, metals, oil & gas, and chemicals is driving demand for a reliable oxygen supply to enhance production efficiency and meet environmental regulations. The region's strong mining industry, especially in countries such as Brazil, Chile, and Peru, relies heavily on oxygen for metal refining and processing. Additionally, increasing investments in wastewater treatment and aquaculture are boosting adoption, as oxygen generators provide a cost-effective, on-site solution compared to bulk deliveries. Healthcare demand is another significant factor, with countries in the region upgrading hospital infrastructure and oxygen delivery systems after lessons learned from recent medical supply shortages. Governments and private players are also showing a preference for on-site generation to reduce reliance on imported liquid oxygen and avoid logistical challenges in remote areas. Furthermore, supportive policies, foreign investments, and technology transfer from global manufacturers are accelerating market penetration, making South America one of the most dynamic regions for industrial oxygen generator adoption.

Industrial Oxygen Generator Companies

Prominent companies include Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Linde plc (UK), OXYMAT (Denmark), CAIRE Inc. (US), INMATEC GaseTechnologie GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Oxygen Generating Systems International (US), PCI Gases (US), GENERON (US), and SYSADVANCE (Portugal), among others.

Air Liquide (France)

Air Liquide is a global leader in industrial and specialty gases, offering advanced on-site oxygen generators under the UPOX and FLOXAL brands using VSA and PSA technologies. With operations in 60 countries, the company provides energy-efficient, high-purity oxygen solutions for healthcare, metal processing, combustion, and aerospace applications.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US)

Air Products is a global leader in industrial gas and oxygen generation systems, serving industries such as refining, chemicals, and food processing. Its PRISM VSA and Cryogenic Oxygen Generators offer modular, energy-efficient, and scalable oxygen supply for continuous industrial and medical operations.

Inquire Before Buying:

Atlas Copco (Sweden)

Atlas Copco delivers advanced oxygen generation systems through its Compressor Technique segment. Its OGP (PSA) and OGV+ (VSA) series provide high-purity, energy-efficient oxygen for industrial and medical uses, including aquaculture and wastewater treatment, supported by regional service hubs across Europe.

Linde plc (UK)

Linde plc, one of the world's largest industrial gas companies, offers ADSOSS oxygen generators using PSA and VPSA technologies. The company serves medical, metals, glass, and petrochemical sectors across 45+ EMEA countries with efficient, locally supported oxygen generation solutions.

OXYMAT (Denmark)

OXYMAT specializes in PSA and VSA on-site oxygen generators, with over 6,000 installations in 130+ countries. Its energy-efficient systems cater to medical and industrial applications, supported by operations in Denmark and Slovakia for production, R&D, and global service coordination.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.