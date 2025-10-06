Garden Plastics Market 2025, Emerging Trends, Key Players, And Forecast Insights Driving Global Demand Across Industries

MENAFN - GetNews) The Garden Plastics Market is expanding steadily, driven by increasing demand for durable, lightweight, and weather-resistant materials in outdoor applications. Innovations in recycled and UV-stabilized plastics support sustainability goals. Leading companies such as BASF SE, DuPont, Berry Global, and SABIC are advancing eco-friendly solutions and expanding their presence in global landscaping and gardening sectors.

The global garden plastics market is expected to grow from USD 0.90 billion in 2025 to USD 1.13 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period. This market research report provides access to critical information such as garden plastics market growth drivers, market growth restraints, current market trends, the market's economic and financial structure, and other key market details. their industry.

Strong momentum is building in the global plastics garden market, driven by urbanization, increased demand for outdoor living products, and innovation in durable, weather-protected materials. Garden plastic products like planters, decking, fencing, storage, and outdoor furniture are gaining popularity with consumers due to their ease of maintenance, lightweight, initial low cost, and functionality in various climates. As homeowners make the switch from traditional materials (such as wood and metal) to new advancements in polymers, there is a corresponding effort to develop recycled materials and high quality formulations of plastics for residential and commercial landscaping. Manufacturers are investing in upgraded molding technologies and UV resistant polymers, as well as newly developed resin systems that meet consumer demand for esthetics, durability, and style, along with compliance with regulations.

Demand for longer-lasting premium garden plastic products in North America and Europe continues to be strong, while the growth in income in emerging economies (particularly in the Asia Pacific region), along with the increasing popularity of modern gardening, is having an exponential effect, leading to faster expansion. Regulatory trends that support the use of recycled material and the circular economy, especially in Europe, will certainly lead to further opportunities for innovation and sustainable design in garden and landscape products. Developments in material engineering, such as co-extruded plastics and bio composite blends, are enabling improved resistance to weathering, fading, and impact, increasing product lifecycle and customer satisfaction. The industry's movement toward modular and multifunctional outdoor solutions is also disrupting product development and market dynamics.

The industry is also shifting sourcing and logistics and trying to reduce its environmental footprint to lower the environmental impact and adhere to regional sustainability objectives. Leading manufacturers are utilizing design-for-recycling, utilizing post-consumer resin (PCR), as well as e-sales platforms to adapt to evolving customer demands. Given the market's increasing interest around environmentalism and home improvement, the garden plastics market is expected to grow at a high rate throughout the forecast period.

Commodity plastics segment accounted for largest share of the garden plastics market in 2024

Based on plastic type, the commodity plastics segment was the largest of the global garden plastics market in 2024, largely due to the number of uses for polypropylene (PP) in producing many outdoor and garden-related products, including planters, toolboxes, storage containers, water tanks, and outdoor furniture. The inherent properties of PP, including lightweight, excellent resistance to chemicals, and relative ease of fabrication by molding, and an attractive price point makes it the material of choice for all mass-market products in a garden environment. Additionally, PP is long-lasting, recyclable and, in recent years, has seen renewed interest as consumers and regulators are increasingly seeking sustainable, yet economical materials for garden use. As more manufacturers realize the positive attributes and growing markets associated with commodity plastic, the commodity plastic segment will continue finding opportunities to provide a better balance of price and performance. Through this growth, commodity plastics, and primarily PP, have positioned themselves in 2024 to emerge as the most commercially viable segment.

Unfilled plastics segment accounted for largest share of the garden plastics market in 2024

In terms of composition, unfilled plastics represented the largest segment of the market in 2024. Unfilled grades, plastics that contain no reinforcements or fillers, are used increasingly in application areas, such as gardens, where high stiffness or flame resistance are not particularly important. They are easier to process, cheaper to produce, and lighter, which is favorable for injection molded items, such as planters, trays, watering cans, and ornamental features. It is also important to note that the mechanical properties of unfilled plastics are typically sufficient for typical use-cases in the garden, where high intense load or heat are not applied. The widespread use of unfilled polypropylene and polyethylene in consumer garden products is a key contributor to this trend. This segment also benefits from consumer inclination toward visually appealing, lightweight, and budget-friendly gardening solutions that are still durable enough for outdoor exposure.

Commodity plastics segment poised to be the fastest-growing in the garden plastics market

The commodity plastics category is not only the largest category based on share, but the fastest-growing category, as of 2024. Its continuing growth trajectory is being driven by the increasing demand for low-cost, easy-to-make, and less durable plastic products used in urban gardening and DIY landscaping. With increasing consumer participation in gardening and outdoor leisure, the need for lightweight, UV-stable, and customizable products has surged, and commodity plastics-especially polypropylene-are well-positioned to address these needs. Additionally, the increasing trend toward modular and stackable garden systems is favoring materials that offer design flexibility at a low cost. These developments, combined with rising awareness around recyclable and non-toxic materials, have positioned commodity plastics as the fastest-growing plastic type segment in the global garden plastics industry.

Asia Pacific dominated the global garden plastics market with the largest market share in 2024

The global garden plastics market saw Asia Pacific dominate both, in terms of value and volume during 2024. Growth in urbanization, together with expanding middle-class populations and increasing interest in outdoor landscaping have made this region a leading manufacturing and consumption hub. The manufacturing of plastic garden products, such as planters and pots storage bins and decorative fencing provides manufacturers in the Asia Pacific with low-cost labor , extensive plastic resin production facilities, and expanding regional supply chain networks. The expanding organized retail sector and e-commerce platforms throughout the Asia Pacific have improved market reach for garden plastic products because the region's various climates maintain constant demand for different gardening solutions during every season. The implementation of government programs for smart cities together with green spaces and sustainable living indirectly creates demand for lightweight modular and durable garden plastic products. The Asia Pacific region creates perfect conditions for extensive manufacturing facilities and expanding customer bases, which demonstrate rising interest in outdoor design and space management trends. The market for garden plastics remains dominant due to the steady growth of this sector in this region.

Garden Plastics Companies

The report profiles key companies, including Keter (Israel), THE HC COMPANIES, INC. (US), Scheurich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Elho B.V. (Netherlands), Horst Brandstätter Group (Germany), The AMES Companies (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), RKW Group (Germany), BASF (Germany) and Armando Alvarez Group (Spain).

