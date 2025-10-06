Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market Worth US$10.9 Billion By 2035 With 13.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GetNews)



"North America accounts for the largest share of the global Radioligand Therapy (RLT) market in 2024, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative oncology treatments, and strong presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies."

The global Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market , valued at US$2.36 billion in 2024, stood at US$3.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 to 2035, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$10.91 billion by the end of the period. The growth of this market is primarily attributed to factors such as increasing approvals and label expansions of RLT products, manufacturing scale-up, particularly for Lu-177 supply, and the rising adoption of PSMA and SSTR PET imaging for patient selection. However, the isotope scarcity for Lu-177 and Ac-225, which creates supply bottlenecks, is predicted to cause market growth barriers.

By indication, the market is segmented into prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumours (NETS), and other indications. In 2024, the prostate cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This indication has a robust clinical need and rapid adoption of novel targeted therapies. Prostate cancer remains one of the most prevalent malignancies among men worldwide, with a particularly high burden of advanced and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Radioligand therapies such as Lutetium-177 vipivotide tetraxetan (Pluvicto) and emerging PSMA-targeted radiopharmaceuticals like [Lu-177]-PNT2002 and 177Lu-PSMA-I&T have demonstrated significant improvements in patient outcomes, including prolonged survival and better quality of life in late-stage patients who have exhausted conventional treatment options.

By end user, the market is segmented into the tertiary care academic/ comprehensive cancer centers segment had the largest market share in 2024. These institutions are equipped with advanced diagnostic & therapeutic technologies, enabling the integration of precision medicine approaches such as radioligand therapy into routine clinical practice. Their multidisciplinary teams, comprising oncologists, nuclear medicine specialists, and researchers, drive the adoption of innovative treatments for conditions like prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. Academic and comprehensive centers also serve as hubs for clinical trials, accelerating the translation of promising RLT candidates from research to real-world application. With strong collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and biotech innovators, they play a crucial role in generating clinical evidence and setting treatment standards globally.

By geography , North America accounts for the largest share of the global Radioligand Therapy (RLT) market in 2024, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative oncology treatments, and strong presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The region benefits from early approvals of key radioligand therapies, including Lutetium-177-based products, and a well-established regulatory framework that facilitates rapid clinical development and commercialization. The rising incidence of prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors, coupled with growing awareness of targeted therapies, has significantly fueled demand. Moreover, North America hosts numerous tertiary care academic and comprehensive cancer centers, hubs for clinical trials, treatment innovations, and patient access to cutting-edge RLT options. Strong investment flows, government support for nuclear medicine research, and strategic collaborations between global pharma players and local institutions further strengthen the market.

The key players in the radioligand therapy market include Novartis (Switzerland), Bayer (Algeta) (Germany), Curium Pharma (France), Eli Lilly & Co. (Point Biopharma) (US), AstraZeneca (Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.) (UK), Progenics (Lantheus) (US), Ariceum Therapeutics (Germany), Telix Pharmaceuticals (Australia), ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (Germany), Convergent Therapeutics Inc. (US), Orano SA (France), Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Perspective Therapeutics (US), Clarity Pharmaceuticals (Australia), and Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (Australia), among others.

Novartis (Switzerland):

Novartis (Switzerland) is a global pharmaceutical leader and one of the pioneers in advancing radioligand therapy (RLT). The company has played a pivotal role in shaping this therapeutic area by developing innovative targeted radioligand therapies that combine precision medicine with nuclear medicine to treat cancers. Novartis' flagship products include Lutathera (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), approved for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, and Pluvicto (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan), approved for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). These therapies mark significant milestones in the treatment of hard-to-treat tumors and highlight Novartis' expertise in theranostics, wherein diagnostic imaging guides therapy selection.

Bayer (Germany)

Bayer has established a strong presence in the radioligand therapy (RLT) market by acquiring Algeta in 2014. This acquisition gave Bayer complete control of Xofigo (radium-223 dichloride), the first alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical approved for treating castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) with symptomatic bone metastases. Xofigo represented a groundbreaking advancement in nuclear medicine by offering targeted alpha therapy (TAT), which delivers highly localized radiation to bone metastases while minimizing damage to surrounding tissues. Bayer continues to build on this foundation by advancing research collaborations and expanding its radiopharmaceutical pipeline to address additional cancers. With its oncology and nuclear medicine expertise, Bayer remains a key innovator in the RLT field, working on both monotherapy & combination approaches to enhance clinical outcomes.

