Small-Scale LNG Market To Reach USD 19.34 Billion By 2030 Says Mordor Intelligence

Introduction: Small-Scale LNG Market Overview:

The global Small-Scale LNG Market is projected to grow from approximately USD 11.80 billion in 2025 to USD 19.34 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10.39 % over the forecast period. This expansion reflects increasing demand for decentralized gas supply solutions, particularly in regions underserved by large pipelines or import terminals.

Small-scale LNG (liquefied natural gas) refers to liquefaction, regasification, storage, or distribution solutions below conventional large-scale LNG thresholds-typically under 1 million tons per annum capacity. These solutions aim to bridge the gap between remote or off-grid energy demand and conventional LNG infrastructure.

Over the coming years, demand is expected to rise in applications such as heavy-duty transport, marine bunkering, and power generation in remote or island communities, as well as industrial users distant from gas networks. The moderate fragmentation of the market, combined with growing regulatory support and modular technology deployment, positions small-scale LNG as a flexible lever in energy supply chains.

Key Trends in the Small-Scale LNG Market

Modular Liquefaction & Regasification Gains Traction

One of the most important trends is the shift toward modular, prefabricated liquefaction and regasification units. These modular systems reduce onsite construction time, lower capital risk, and allow deployment in remote or hard-to-reach locations. In many cases, developers are turning to skid-mounted units or micro-LNG designs to enable rapid deployment and phased scaling.

While liquefaction terminals currently lead revenue share (capturing about 62.5 % in recent years), regasification (including floating and mobile regas units) is expected to grow more rapidly over time.

Rising Role of Trucking, Bunkering & ISO Container Supply

In terms of mode of supply , truck distribution currently dominates (accounting for more than half of revenues), as it offers flexibility and accessibility to end users lacking pipeline infrastructure.

At the same time, the bunkering segment (marine fuel supply) is expected to post high growth, with a projected CAGR of around 14.5 % through 2030, as global shipping shifts toward LNG to meet stricter sulfur and emissions rules.

Other modes-such as transshipment, ISO containers, and small pipeline or rail links-also factor into hybrid logistics solutions, enabling LNG to reach harder-to-serve customers without large fixed infrastructure.

Transportation & Power Generation as Primary Application Drivers

Transportation (especially heavy-duty trucks, marine vessels) already holds a major share-about 42.5 % of the small-scale LNG market as of 2024. The advantages of LNG (lower emissions, higher energy density than compressed natural gas) make it an attractive alternative in sectors where long driving range and fuel cost matter.

Meanwhile, power generation demand is growing strongly-forecasted at ~14 % CAGR-particularly in remote or island grids where diesel generation is costly and polluting. Off-grid industrial plants, mining operations, and remote communities increasingly turn to small LNG-to-power setups as a cleaner bridge solution.

Asia-Pacific Leads - Africa & Latin America Emerging

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the dominant and fastest-growing region. The region held nearly 47.5 % of revenue in 2024 and is expected to maintain a ~16 % CAGR to 2030. China, India, and Southeast Asia are core markets, driven by industrial growth, gas strategy policies, and infrastructure gaps.

Other regions-especially South America , Africa , and parts of Middle East & Africa -are emerging opportunities, where stranded gas resources, remote demand centers, and island economies create demand for small-scale LNG solutions. However, challenges such as logistics, lack of ISO container backhaul, and limited infrastructure may slow uptake.

Market Segmentation in the Small-Scale LNG Market

By Type



Liquefaction Terminals Regasification Terminals

By Mode of Supply



Truck distribution

Transshipment & Bunkering

Pipeline & Rail ISO Container / Modular shipping

By Application



Transportation (Heavy-duty road vehicles, marine)

Power Generation

Industrial / Feedstock Other (e.g., remote heating, commercial)

By End-User



Utilities and Independent Power Producers (IPPs)

Oil & Gas Upstream Operators Municipal, Commercial & Industrial Users

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Players in the Small-Scale LNG Market



Shell plc – leveraging global LNG trading and infrastructure scale

Linde plc – active in gas and engineering services

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp – known for modular energy and marine solutions

TotalEnergies SE – engaging via its LNG and power business

New Fortress Energy LLC – smaller, agile player focused on small-scale and modular LNG Baker Hughes Co., Chart Industries Inc., Gasum Oy, Engie SA, PJSC Gazprom, Eni SpA, Black & Veatch, Anthony Veder, Stolt-Nielsen Gas, Eagle LNG Partners

Conclusion: Outlook for the Small-Scale LNG Market

The drivers are clear: unmet demand in remote locations, a push for cleaner fuels in transportation and marine sectors, and the flexibility offered by modular, small-scale solutions.

However, challenges around high capex, infrastructure gaps, logistics, and payback periods temper optimism in certain geographies. Strategic deployment will hinge on balancing cost, scale, and flexibility, especially in complex regions like Africa, Latin America, and island economies.

For companies and investors, focus areas will include modular plant design, efficient LNG logistics (truck, bunkering, ISO container flows), contract flexibility, and regional footholds where infrastructure gaps are significant.

