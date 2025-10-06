Renowned Artist Jon Planas Launches Literary Debut With The Echoes Of Terrorism

Los Angeles, CA - Internationally acclaimed artist Jon Planas-first discovered by Andy Warhol and celebrated for his iconic Absolut Vodka billboard campaign-now brings his creative vision to literature with his debut novel, Echoes of Terrorism .

Planas has long bridged the worlds of fine art, fashion, and performance, with his work featured on CNN, commissioned by the City of West Hollywood's Fine Arts Program, and awarded“Best Art on Sunset Boulevard.” His bold wearable art designs have appeared in projects with Cyndi Lauper and Madonna, while playwright Harvey Fierstein, Hollywood producers, and actors have championed his innovative voice. Collectors of his work include Leonardo DiCaprio and other cultural icons.

One of the most touching moments in Planas's career came at the Academy Awards, when the late Robin Williams spotted his original hand-painted“cloud jacket.” Williams exclaimed,“Wow, is this paint?” to which Planas replied,“Yes, it is.” Embracing him with his Oscar in hand, Williams declared,“You're going to be my next best friend.” True to his word, the following day Williams and his wife ordered 25 custom jackets, including a commissioned Egyptian-inspired duster that she proudly wore in San Francisco's fashion circles. Williams also showcased Planas's work during Comic Relief I, II, and III, cementing their friendship and Planas's reputation as a visionary artist whose designs carried both humor and elegance.

Now, Planas turns to fiction with a novel that is as deeply personal as it is timely.

A Story Rooted in History, Reaching the Present

Born in Lima, Peru, Planas draws on his roots to illuminate the turbulent 1990s, when the terrorist group Sendero Luminoso (Shining Path) spread fear and violence across the nation. Inspired by conversations with his mother-herself a designer and artist who lived through those years-the novel follows Mariana García, a young woman returning from her political science studies abroad to find her country fractured by corruption and bloodshed.

Refusing to remain a bystander, Mariana establishes a safe house and healing center for families who have lost loved ones-creating a sanctuary of resilience and compassion amid chaos.

In a world still shaken by the wars in Russia and Ukraine, the devastation in Gaza and Israel, the lingering horror of September 11th, and the rise of extremist groups globally, Echoes of Terrorism offers a profound exploration of humanity's endurance in the face of political terror. The novel serves as a powerful reminder that while the settings of conflict change, the emotional landscape of those impacted by violence remains a timeless testament to hope, activism, and the strength of community. Planas's artistic sensibilities translate into a

narrative rich with detail and emotional depth, urging readers to consider their own role in promoting peace and understanding in a fractured world.

Echoes of Terrorism is available for purchase now through all major online retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About Jon Planas

Jon Planas is an internationally celebrated multimedia artist, designer, and now, novelist. His work, which spans painting, wearable art, and performance, has been showcased in major cities worldwide and acquired by notable collectors. Born in Lima, Peru, Planas maintains a strong commitment to using art and narrative as tools for social commentary and healing. He currently resides in Los Angeles, CA.





