Surgical Robotic System Market Poised For Significant Growth By 2032, Fueled By Innovation And Increasing Surgical Volumes Delveinsight

The global surgical robotic systems market was valued at USD 11,082.32 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.21% between 2025 and 2032, reaching USD 29,785.13 million by 2032. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and orthopedic disorders is driving the need for advanced surgical interventions, which in turn is boosting the demand for surgical robotic systems. Chronic illnesses often necessitate complex and highly precise procedures, and robotic-assisted surgeries offer greater accuracy, minimally invasive approaches, and quicker recovery times, making them ideal for managing these conditions.

Moreover, the increasing volume of surgical procedures worldwide-driven by an aging population and a higher incidence of lifestyle-related health issues-is further propelling demand for precise and efficient surgical technologies. To meet this demand, leading companies are investing heavily in innovation, including the development of compact robotic platforms, integration of artificial intelligence, and enhanced visualization systems. These technological advancements are expanding the applications of robotic surgery across various medical specialties and improving patient outcomes, supporting the market's growth from 2025 to 2032.

DelveInsight's Surgical Robotic System Market Insights report provides comprehensive current and forecast market analysis, including market shares of leading companies, key drivers, challenges, barriers, trends, and profiles of major players in the surgical robotic systems sector.

Key Takeaways from the Surgical Robotic System Market Report



The Surgical Robotic System market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR between 2025 and 2032.

According to DelveInsight, North America is projected to maintain its dominance in the global Surgical Robotic System market during the forecast period. Key players in the Surgical Robotic System market include Intuitive Surgical Inc, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, Medtronic, avateramedical GmbH, CMR Surgical Ltd., Medicaroid Corporation, Medrobotics Corp, Asensus Surgical US, Inc, Globus Medical, Microport Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Accuray Incorporated, THINK Surgical, Renishaw plc, Zimmer Biomet, Corindus, Inc (Siemens Healthineers), Preceyes BV, MicroSure, Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd, and others.

In May 2025, SS Innovations International, Inc., a company specializing in surgical robotics, announced plans to submit a De Novo classification request to the U.S. FDA for its SSi Mantra 3 system in July 2025. The company, currently valued at $1.96 billion, has experienced a 190% increase in stock price over the past six months, according to InvestingPro. If approved, this classification would allow the SSi Mantra 3 system to be marketed in the U.S.

In April 2025, Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG) received FDA clearance for its SP SureForm 45 stapler for use with the da Vinci SP system in thoracic, colorectal, and urologic procedures.

In October 2024, Momentis Surgical Ltd., a medical device company focused on robot-assisted surgery, obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for its Anovo robotic surgical platform.

Surgical Robotic System Overview

Surgical robotic systems are advanced medical technologies designed to assist surgeons in performing intricate procedures with greater precision, control, and minimally invasive techniques. By combining robotics, imaging, and computer-assisted technologies, these systems enhance surgical accuracy and improve patient outcomes.

The market for surgical robotic systems is expanding rapidly, fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and orthopedic disorders, which often require highly precise surgical interventions. These platforms facilitate minimally invasive procedures, reducing trauma, shortening recovery times, and lowering the risk of post-operative complications.

Key innovations driving market growth include the creation of compact robotic platforms, integration of artificial intelligence for improved surgical decision-making, and advanced visualization systems that provide detailed, real-time views during operations. These systems are increasingly being applied across specialties such as urology, gynecology, cardiology, orthopedics, and general surgery.

Leading companies are investing significantly in research and development to launch innovative solutions that expand the scope of robotic surgery and enhance clinical outcomes. Additionally, the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide-spurred by aging populations and lifestyle-related diseases-is further driving demand for these technologies.

In summary, surgical robotic systems are revolutionizing modern surgery by providing safer, more efficient, and highly precise treatment options for patients globally.

Surgical Robotic System Market Insights

North America is projected to lead the surgical robotic systems market in 2024, driven by factors such as a high volume of surgical procedures, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, and active product development including regulatory approvals. The region's strong growth is further supported by the presence of key market players and a well-established healthcare infrastructure, which together bolster the adoption of surgical robotic systems throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (2024), the U.S. performed over 100,000 shoulder replacement surgeries annually in 2021, including total shoulder replacement, hemiarthroplasty, and reverse total shoulder replacement. Projections indicate that by 2025, these procedures could rise to between 174,000 and 350,000. In such surgeries, surgical robotic systems enhance visualization and precision, ensuring accurate implant placement while minimizing damage to surrounding soft tissues, and facilitating the safe execution of complex operations like reverse total shoulder replacements.

Surgical Robotic System Market Dynamics

According to the British Heart Foundation's Global Heart & Circulatory Diseases Factsheet (2024), around 200 million people worldwide are affected by coronary artery disease (CAD).

The rising number of cardiac surgeries is a major driver for the adoption of surgical robotic systems. The report“The Global Cardiac Surgical Volume and Gaps” notes that over one million cardiac surgeries are performed globally each year, with high-income countries averaging 123.2 cardiac surgeries per 100,000 people annually. Surgical robotic systems play a crucial role in these procedures by offering enhanced precision, control, and dexterity, enabling surgeons to perform complex interventions-such as mitral valve repair, coronary artery bypass grafting, and atrial fibrillation treatments-through minimally invasive incisions. This results in reduced trauma, faster recovery, and fewer postoperative complications.

Additionally, the global rise in surgical procedures-driven by an aging population, higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and improved healthcare access-is significantly boosting the surgical robotic systems market. As more patients require operations for cancer, cardiovascular, urological, and orthopedic conditions, the demand for advanced surgical tools that provide accuracy, minimal invasiveness, and quicker recovery continues to grow. OECD data (2023) indicates that countries such as Switzerland, Germany, Finland, and Austria report some of the highest surgical rates globally, with hip replacements averaging 172 per 100,000 people and knee replacements at 119 per 100,000. Hospitals are increasingly investing in robotic surgical systems to manage rising surgical volumes efficiently, improve patient outcomes, and enhance overall satisfaction. This surge in surgical procedures is a key factor driving the expanding adoption of surgical robotic technologies.

Surgical Robotic System Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and orthopedic disorders, is driving greater demand for advanced surgical procedures, thereby fueling the expansion of the surgical robotic systems market.

Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032

Key Surgical Robotic System Companies: Intuitive Surgical Inc, Stryker, JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANIES, Medtronic, avateramedical GmbH, CMR Surgical Ltd., Medicaroid Corporation, Medrobotics Corp, Asensus Surgical US, Inc, Globus Medical, Microport Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC., Accuray Incorporated, THINK Surgical., Renishaw plc, Zimmer Biomet, Corindus, Inc (Siemens Healthineers), Preceyes BV., MicroSure, Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd, and others.

