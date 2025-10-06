Cough In Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Analysis: Epidemiology, Therapies, Companies, Delveinsight Nerre Therapeutics, Trevi Therapeutics, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Seyltx Inc., Melius Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market"The Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market is projected to witness consistent growth throughout the forecast period (2023–2034). The Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size in the 7MM is expected to increase, driven by the launch of emerging therapies.

The Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by therapies such as Orvepitant Maleate, Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), and other emerging treatments.

DelveInsight has released a detailed report titled“Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2034,” providing a comprehensive analysis of IPF-related cough. The report covers historical and projected epidemiology as well as market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key companies active in this market include NeRRe Therapeutics, Trevi Therapeutics, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Seyltx Inc., Melius Pharma AB, Cellular Sciences, and Emphycorp.

Discover about the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report

Some of the key facts of the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report:



The Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market is projected to experience steady growth from 2023 to 2034, largely driven by the emergence of new therapeutic options. According to DelveInsight, the United States accounted for roughly 51% of all diagnosed prevalent cases of cough in IPF across the seven major markets (7MM). In 2022, the EU4 and the UK together reported about 55,000 diagnosed cases.

In 2022, the 7MM market primarily consisted of neuromodulators, corticosteroids, and other immunomodulators, generating approximately USD 154 million in revenue. Looking forward, the market is expected to expand with the launch of novel therapies such as Orvepitant Maleate and Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which aim to improve treatment outcomes for IPF-related cough.

DelveInsight estimates indicate that there were around 148,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF-associated cough across the 7MM in 2022, with numbers anticipated to rise throughout the forecast period. In the U.S. alone, about 95,000 individuals were diagnosed with IPF in 2022, and this figure is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2034.

Haduvio (oral nalbuphine ER) demonstrated a ~60% reduction in 24-hour cough frequency in IPF patients, supported by strong safety data. Trevi Therapeutics plans to request an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and initiate a Phase 3 program in 2026. Key companies active in this market, including NeRRe Therapeutics, Trevi Therapeutics, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Seyltx Inc., Melius Pharma AB, Cellular Sciences, Emphycorp, and others, are actively developing new therapies to enhance the treatment landscape for cough in IPF. Promising candidates include Orvepitant Maleate, Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), among others.

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Chronic cough is a prevalent and often early symptom of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), having a profound impact on patients' quality of life. It is associated with increased psychological distress, such as depression and anxiety, greater physical limitations, and worsening disease severity.

The mechanisms behind cough in IPF are complex and not fully understood. Current research indicates a multifactorial origin, involving impaired mucus production and clearance, structural alterations in lung tissue, and enhanced cough reflex sensitivity. These factors together contribute to the persistence and intensity of the cough, which is closely linked to health deterioration and disease progression in IPF patients.

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

Cough is a major and debilitating symptom of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), substantially reducing patients' quality of life and underscoring the need for effective, symptom-specific therapies. While treatments for IPF exist, none are currently approved to specifically address chronic cough associated with the disease.

Current management strategies focus either on suppressing the cough reflex or targeting the underlying IPF pathology. However, commonly used agents like dextromethorphan and opioids provide limited relief and may cause unwanted systemic side effects. Approved IPF therapies, including pirfenidone and nintedanib, primarily slow disease progression but offer minimal impact on cough symptoms.

There is increasing focus on developing targeted treatments for IPF-related cough. Investigational approaches using neuromodulators, immunomodulators, and behavioral interventions show promise, though further clinical evidence is required to confirm their effectiveness.

In 2022, the cough in IPF therapeutic market across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 154 million and is expected to grow considerably with the anticipated approval of promising candidates such as Orvepitant Maleate and Haduvio (nalbuphine ER).

Discover how the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market is rising in the coming years @

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Drugs



Orvepitant Maleate: NeRRe Therapeutics Haduvio (nalbuphine ER): Trevi Therapeutics

Scope of the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: NeRRe Therapeutics, Trevi Therapeutics, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Seyltx Inc., Melius Pharma AB, Cellular Sciences, Emphycorp, and others

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: Orvepitant Maleate, Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), and others.

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis current marketed and Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis emerging therapies

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers and Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know what's more in our Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis report, visit

Key benefits of the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report:

The Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market.

Got queries? Click here to know more about the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

9. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Therapies

12. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Click here to read more about Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook 2034

Related Reports:

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Insights, DelveInsight

"Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market. A detailed picture of the Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment guidelines.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.