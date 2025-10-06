Gastric Cancer Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, And Recent Regulatory Approvals Delveinsight Featuring Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceutica

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Gastric Cancer Market Report 2034"Gastric cancer represents the fifth most prevalent malignant tumor, and the incidence of gastric cancer varies geographically across the globe. The highest incidence rates are observed in Eastern Asia and Eastern Europe. Japan has the highest rates of gastric cancer among the 7MM, with around 129,500 cases in 2024.

DelveInsight's“Gastric Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” provides a comprehensive analysis of gastric cancer, including historical and projected epidemiology, as well as market trends across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The gastric cancer market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2034). In 2023, the United States accounted for the largest market share among the seven major markets (7MM). Globally, over half of all new gastric cancer cases are reported in China and Japan, with Japan recording the highest number of incident cases within the 7MM. Males are diagnosed with gastric cancer more frequently than females.

Several therapies are currently approved for gastric cancer, including ENHERTU (AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo), CYRAMZA (Eli Lilly), OPDIVO (Bristol-Myers Squibb), KEYTRUDA (Merck), AYVAKIT (Blueprint Medicines), HERCEPTIN (Genentech), and others. The pipeline is promising, featuring emerging candidates such as Bemarituzumab, Zolbetuximab, and Lenvatinib.

In January 2025, the US FDA approved Tevimbra (tislelizumab-jsgr), a PD-1 inhibitor from BeiGene, as a first-line combination therapy for advanced gastric cancer. In March 2024, Japan's MHLW approved VYLOY (zolbetuximab), an anti-claudin 18.2 monoclonal antibody, for patients with CLDN18.2-positive, unresectable, advanced, or recurrent gastric cancer, marking it as the first therapy worldwide targeting CLDN18.2 to receive regulatory approval.

In February 2024, the US FDA accepted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Tevimbra to be used with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, with an expected action date in December 2024.

In 2022, Japan reported the highest number of new gastric cancer cases in the 7MM, totaling 126,724, while in the US, approximately 37% of cases are diagnosed at advanced stages.

Key companies in the gastric cancer space include Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Novartis, and others. Notable therapies include ENHERTU (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-nxki), OPDIVO, Bemarituzumab, TEVIMBRA, and additional pipeline candidates. The gastric cancer market is expected to expand due to rising disease prevalence and increased awareness. The launch of multiple-stage pipeline therapies is likely to significantly transform market dynamics and treatment options.

Gastric Cancer Overview

Gastric cancer arises when malignant cells form in the stomach lining, which comprises five layers: mucosa, submucosa, muscularis propria, subserosa, and serosa. The tumor's location and the depth of invasion are critical for cancer staging, which directly affects treatment decisions and prognosis. As the tumor penetrates deeper layers, more intensive therapies are required.

Diagnosis typically involves medical history review, physical examinations, and tests for anemia or bleeding. Key diagnostic procedures include upper endoscopy with biopsy and barium swallow X-rays, complemented by advanced imaging techniques such as CT scans and MRIs to determine the cancer stage and guide treatment planning.

Treatment strategies are tailored to the stage and location of the cancer. Surgical approaches range from endoscopic mucosal resection for early-stage tumors to partial or total gastrectomy for more advanced disease. Neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapies, including chemotherapy and chemoradiation, are used to shrink tumors and minimize recurrence. Additional interventions may include stent placement, laser therapy, and gastrojejunostomy to restore digestive function. Other options include radiation, systemic chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC). Approved medications for gastric cancer treatment include ENHERTU, CYRAMZA, OPDIVO, KEYTRUDA, AYVAKIT, and HERCEPTIN.

Gastric Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastric Cancer in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastric Cancer in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastric Cancer by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastric Cancer by Location Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastric Cancer by Severity

ENHERTU (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-nxki): AstraZeneca/Daiichi SankyoOPDIVO: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bemarituzumab: Amgen TEVIMBRA: BeiGene

Gastric Cancer Therapies

ENHERTU (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-nxki), OPDIVO, Bemarituzumab, TEVIMBRA, and others

Gastric Cancer Key Companies

Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Roche, Novartis, and others

Gastric Cancer Market Outlook

The future of gastric cancer treatment appears promising, driven by advances in targeted therapies and immunotherapies. ENHERTU, a HER2-targeted antibody linked to a topoisomerase inhibitor, has expanded options for HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer, receiving FDA approval in 2021 and European Commission approval in 2022. Likewise, OPDIVO (nivolumab) has gained recognition as an adjuvant therapy for esophageal and gastroesophageal junction cancers, following FDA approval in 2021 based on Phase III trial data.

Emerging therapies, such as bemarituzumab, which targets FGFR2b, and zolbetuximab, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody against Claudin 18.2, are showing significant potential in clinical trials. Bemarituzumab has received FDA breakthrough therapy designation, while zolbetuximab was recently approved in Japan as the first therapy targeting CLDN18.2. These developments underscore a robust pipeline and an expanding market for innovative gastric cancer treatments, with additional regulatory approvals expected to enhance patient outcomes globally.

Leading companies, including Astellas, Eisai Pharma, and others, are advancing their key candidates through various stages of clinical development, focusing on new therapies for gastric cancer.

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Gastric Cancer Companies: Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Roche, Novartis, and others

Key Gastric Cancer Therapies: ENHERTU (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-nxki), OPDIVO, Bemarituzumab, TEVIMBRA, and others

Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Gastric Cancer current marketed and Gastric Cancer emerging therapies

Gastric Cancer Market Dynamics: Gastric Cancer market drivers and Gastric Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gastric Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Gastric Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Gastric Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Gastric Cancer

4. Gastric Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Gastric Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Gastric Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Gastric Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Gastric Cancer

9. Gastric Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Gastric Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Gastric Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Gastric Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Gastric Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Gastric Cancer Market Drivers

16. Gastric Cancer Market Barriers

17. Gastric Cancer Appendix

18. Gastric Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

